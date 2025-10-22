The New York Jets are facing mounting pressure to make a difficult decision at quarterback after ESPN analysts urged the team to bench Justin Fields despite the heavy financial commitment made to him this offseason.

Fields’ struggles reached a breaking point in New York’s 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, when head coach Aaron Glenn benched him at halftime for veteran Tyrod Taylor. Fields completed just six of 12 passes for 46 yards before being pulled, and New York managed only 97 total yards in the first half. The Jets fell to 0-7, extending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 14 seasons.

Glenn said he “needed a spark,” but the switch produced little change. Taylor threw two interceptions as the Jets’ offense again failed to score a touchdown. Glenn has yet to name a starter for Week 8 against Cincinnati, though multiple reports indicate the team is leaning toward Taylor.

The decision comes amid growing frustration within the organization and its fan base. Team owner Woody Johnson voiced disappointment in Fields’ performance, noting that “it’s hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that we got.” Still, Johnson backed Glenn as a leader who “tells the truth” and can steady the team.

The Jets need to figure out what to do at quarterback

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Glenn is weighing advice from other coaches before making a final call, acknowledging that benching Fields now would mean giving up on a quarterback to whom the Jets guaranteed $30 million. Fellow analyst Jeremy Fowler added that several NFL coaches believe New York has failed to properly utilize Fields’ athleticism, pointing out that his designed rushing attempts have declined sharply since Week 1.

The Jets invested in Fields with the hope that he could revive his career and stabilize the position that has long haunted the franchise. Instead, he has thrown only four touchdowns in six games and ranks near the bottom of the league in passer rating.

With the season slipping away, ESPN’s message to the Jets was blunt. Bite the bullet, make a change, and begin planning for the future.