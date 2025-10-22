A new Madden 26 Title Update arrives this week, adding new gameplay improvements like new plays, new formations, and more. Furthermore, the update also adds the New England Patriots Mascot, new presentational updates, and much more. Without further ado, let's dive right into the patch notes!

Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

Gameplay updates in the #Madden26 Title Update 👇 🎯 Catching: More realistic catch KOs + cleaner animations

🏃‍♂️ Locomotion: Faster QB escapes + smoother WR movement

💥 Defense/Pass Rush: Smarter AI, pressure balance

📖 Playbooks: New formations + plays Read more in the Gridiron… pic.twitter.com/7CwitNSeMK — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gameplay – Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes

Catching:

Increased catch knockout chance for more realistic KO outcomes on Competitive Gamestyle.

Fixed catch animation blending to prevent hand warping during catches.

Fixed a catching issue on the Stretch Alert Bubble play where the catch would initiate but not sync up to the pass resulting in a fumble.

Fixed a rare issue where receivers warp to 23 mph during a standing catch.

Locomotion:

Tuning to improve scramble throw animations by elite scramblers like Lamar Jackson.

Addressed an issue with WRs jogging after a teammate catches a pass.

Addressed an issue with no cut-move playing on slants.

Tuning to reduce the effectiveness of the spin move for taller ball carriers.

Fixed an issue causing a safety in coverage to sometimes use an incorrect drastic-turn taking him out of position to cover a corner route.

Post Play:

Fixed the Bowling Celebration where the ball was teleporting forward.

Fixed a rare issue causing a receiver to get frozen in an animation after a successful catch-tackle.

Defense:

Fixed an issue preventing the proper press animation from triggering in man coverage vs. Gun Empty Steeler – Steeler Cross.

Furthermore, fixed an issue causing the AI-controlled defense to sometimes align in goalline incorrectly vs. certain 4-WR sets.

Additionally, fixed an issue with Zone coverage defenders flipping coverage assignments to the opposite side of the field in Nickel 3-3 Single Mug formation when offense flips the play.

Pass Rush:

Fixed an issue where defenders with equal or lower Pass Rush ratings were unable to trigger a Super Win. Now, all defenders have a fair chance to break through based on situational factors and ratings.

Adjusted animations for Contains when defending against run actions or play action. Defenders will no longer play the surf animation in these scenarios.

Improved consistency for CPU/User-controlled Defensive Linemen triggering Pass Rush moves. Expect more dynamic and responsive line play.

Fixed a delay in Contain defenders disengaging when the QB drops excessively deep in the pocket. Pass Rushers will now react more quickly to extended dropbacks.

Reduced the frequency of Bull Rush moves being triggered. Pass Rushers will now use a more balanced variety of moves based on their archetype and ratings.

General:

Increased QB Fumble Chance vs user hitstick on Competitive Gamestyle for better gameplay balance.

Resolved an issue where the Ball Carrier coach adjustment was impacting user players resulting in user controlled ball carriers sometimes having a 0% fumble chance.

Greatly improved the visual clarity when a player on the field triggers an Ability.

Addressed an issue where the Mini Games: Two Minute Drill was missing the ‘Continue' button.

Fixed an issue where Offensive PI would be called when running the Gun Bunch Str Nasty – Mtn Double Pass due to blockers going too far downfield.

Fixed an issue in Superstar Showdown (Ranked) where users would hold LB and let AI play for them.

Tuned CPU QBs rolling out of the pocket too quickly when unnecessary.

Special Teams:

Increased the max distance on a field goal for kickers with 99 KPW to achieve a 70 yard field goal with a max power low trajectory kick.

Addressed several blocked kick exploits.

Fixed an issue where kick returners would have trouble fielding the ball on shorter kicks to the numbers.

Playbooks – Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes

Fixed an issue with the ball snapping over/around QB causing fumbles on the Pistol – Spread: Jet Touch Pass play

Fixed an issue on the Flexbone Close: WR Dive play where the QB keeps the ball when snapped early.

Fixed an issue with the ball teleporting between hands during Singleback Ace Dbl Wing-Fake: HB Zone QB Boot Lt.

Addressed an issue on the Gun Wing Stack: Ohio Spacing play where WRs would collide with each other at snap has been fixed.

Added Coverage Shell adjustments to Dime 1-4 DBL Mug and the Nickel 2-4-5 Odd Mug formations

Fixed the CB FS Sub Package in 5-3 Goal Line Defense formation

Tuned the TE auto-motion on the Gun Normal & Off Close > FK Jet Y Wheel (Ravens)

Addressed an issue where the motion receiver was unable to catch a pass on the Gun – Wing Slot Offset: Jet Pass Fk Zone play

Fixed an issue with WRs colliding on the Gun – Cluster HB Strong: Spacing play

Tuned Safety alignment and play art inconsistencies in the Nickel Over – Cover 3 Sky play against 4×1 formations.

Dime Load Weak – Missing coverage shell adjustments have been fixed.

New Formations:

3-3-5 Penny 3 High

Dime Single Mug and 2-3 Single Mug

New Plays

Blitz Loop 3, Nickel Sim 2, and Field Sim 3 – Added to Nickel Double Mug, 2-4 DBL Mug, and 3-3 DBL Mug

Cover 2 Roll, Show SS Sim 2, and Cross Sim 2 – Added to Nickel Over, Nickel 3-3 Over, and Nickel 2-4

Bengals – Added 3-4 Tite, Cub; Nickel 3-3 Cub, 3-3 DBL Mug, Single Mug; Dime Single Mug. Removed 4-3 Over Wide; 46 Normal, Nickel DBL Mug

Cardinals – Added 3-3-5 Penny 3 High and Dime 2-3 Single Mug

Colts – Added Dime 2-3, 2-3 Single Mug; Nickel 3-3 Over, 3-3 Double Mug, Single Mug, 3-3 Cub; 3-4 Tite, Under, Cub. Removed Dime Normal, 4-3 Over, Wide; Nickel Over, Nickel Wide

Raiders – Added Nickel Over. Removed Nickel 2-4.

Steelers – Added Dime Single Mug; Nickel 3-3 Over, Load Mug; 3-4 Tite, Under. Removed Nickel 2-4

Added Dime Single Mug to Browns, Chargers, Chiefs,

Added Dime 2-3 Single Mug to Bills, Broncos, Panthers, Rams, Ravens

Benkert’s Dimes playbook receives 36 different plays from Gun Bunch TE and 33 plays from Gun Bunch X Nasty

Presentation – Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes

Added custom pregame sequences for the NFL Rivalries program

For NFL Rivalries associated games in Franchise mode, uniforms are preset to highlight the unique matchups of the Rivalries program

NFL Rivalries field art has been updated for all NFL Rivalries teams for the 2025 NFL Season

Additional commentary updates for NFL Rivalries games

Added CPU highlights for the Halftime Show and Weekly Recap

Removed scrolling text that stuttered during the intro and outro bumpers for the Halftime Show and Weekly Recap

Fixed issue where QB would appear on the sideline after an offensive play

Fixed issue where kicker would appear on the sideline after a made field goal

Fixed issue with end-of-quarter banner showing for a timeout

Fixed issue with Last Season stats banner showing for a rookie

Fixed issue with Upcoming Games banner not displaying bye week

Fixed issue where NFL bumper was not appearing before a Super Bowl

Franchise – Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes

Addressed an issue where the CPU automatically promotes the team’s existing Offensive or Defensive coordinator if a user leaves the league. Preventing a new user from completing a game until the league advances

Updated an issue where the Super Bowl logo referenced was last year's Super Bowl LIX image.

Updated an issue where Coach Abilities were displaying as locked although they were upcoming within the Coach Archetype’s path

Resolved multiple stability issues to enhance overall game performance and user experience

Superstar Mode – Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes

Added a new Stats tab in the Superstar Center, with standings and League Leaders.

Fixed an issue where the team would choose not to kick Field Goals during simulation.

Fixed an issue where Weekly Activities would sometimes display a Connection’s name incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where different save slot data would be combined, preventing further progression.

Fixed an issue where the Adidas questline could not be completed with certain gear.

Fixed an issue where completing the Combine would sometimes result in a black screen.

Fixed an issue where Weekly Activities would sometimes appear stuck when selecting any of the options.

Fixed several issues with inaccurate stats.

Ultimate Team – Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes

Field Pass, Progression & Rewards:

Fixed an issue where rewards and new item flows would not trigger after finishing events, earning XP, or leveling up a Field Pass.

Resolved a soft lock when viewing the Premium Pass screen for the first time.

Corrected a bug that could send users to the front-end menu after purchasing a Premium Pass instead of returning them to the Field Pass screen.

Weekly Spotlight content now displays the correct reward and level and can be accessed normally.

Fixed a visual error where backgrounds and borders appeared stretched in the Team Pass rewards flow.

Addressed inaccurate rank-point (RP) indicators and progression visuals in Ranked H2H.

Purchasing the Premium Pass when at max level now correctly displays reward timing on the free track.

Resolved a case where Top-100 players saw “Unranked 0” as the next rank in reward screens.

Continue button on reward screens is now responsive in all cases.

Lineups & Team Management:

Fixed an issue where swapping players already in the depth chart could cause the eligible player list to disappear.

Lineup flicker when dragging and dropping players into positions has been eliminated.

Strategy and chemistry logos now display properly on player cards and lineup tiles.

Secondary-position icons now appear correctly on the chemistry card back.

“Flip Item” callout in Manage Lineup popup now functions as intended.

Store, Sets & Packs

Pack Helper suggestions for “Promote to Starter” now properly validate eligible positions.

Corrected missing art for fantasy packs and welcome packs in reward flows.

Updated reward thumbnails so Platinum Player art matches the reward path display.

Fixed an issue preventing users from quick-selling a card and immediately interacting with the next item in the flow.

Challenges, Events & H2H

Fixed errors that occurred after completing a challenge, ensuring progress is saved and rewards are granted.

Resolved long loading screens after finishing or selecting sequences of challenges.

Co-op Challenges now load directly into gameplay instead of matchmaking.

Progress & Rewards screens now populate correctly for invited users in lobbies.

Fixed UI overlaps and blank tags appearing when accessing challenge categories.

Addressed missing or overlapping division icons in the H2H Ranked Progression screen.

Users re-joining Squads lobbies will now see the ready button consistently and return to the correct lobby after matches.

UI & Visual Presentation – Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes

Fixed multiple alignment and scaling issues across Progress & Rewards, Event Select, and Team Requirements screens.

Updated several missing highlight brackets and callouts across abilities, sets, and event tiles.

Resolved overlapping column names and misplaced widgets within the CES Results tile.

Chemistry and coach assignment indicators now update correctly when navigating back from menus.

Field Pass interface now remains stable when navigating from external tabs.

Player-card customizations now display properly during Squads and Sick Six gameplay.

Improved consistency for icons, scroll bars, and progress indicators throughout the Ultimate Team hub.

Stability & Miscellaneous Fixes:

Addressed instances where the User/Currency bar disappeared after certain hub actions.

Event Requirement lists now properly display players that exceed the limit instead of hiding them.

General improvements to Reward and Progress screen responsiveness and animation timing.

Audio – Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes

Addressed a variety of minor issues: commentary playing incorrectly, reducing repetitive commentary, stadium SFX levels, and music playing incorrectly.

UI – Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where Main Menu tiles would lead to a blank screen

Fixed an issue blocking users from playing local co-op on Switch 2

Fixed an issue with Joy-Cons not being recognized in Mini Games Team Select on Switch 2

Fixed an issue when switching from Joy-Con to controller on Team Select on Switch 2

Fixed an issue with the Score HUD showing up twice

Various player portraits have been added or corrected

Various stability fixes.

Various UI and front-end polish.

Art – Madden 26 October Title Update Patch Notes

Added Patriots mascot Pat Patriot

3 New Cleats

New Wrist braces available to assign and equip

6 New Axiom facemasks

New Likenesses added

Overall, that includes everything from the upcoming Madden 26 Title Update for October, 2025. We hope everyone enjoys the new gameplay and presentational improvements. Furthermore, we hope all of the resolved issues leads to a more stress-free experience.

