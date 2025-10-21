Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga have been dealing with ankle injuries over the last week, leading up to the Golden State Warriors' season opener on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. As a result, both forwards landed on the team's injury report.

The good news is that Butler and Kuminga have each been dealing with “minor ankle inflammation,” and they will be available to play on Tuesday to open the season in Los Angeles, a team source told ClutchPoints.

Both players practiced leading up to the season opener in Los Angeles and di not experience any setbacks.

Butler has been dealing with on-and-off again ankle problems during the preseason, and he tweaked his ankle during a preseason practice, resulting in him missing Golden State's final two preseason games.

This injury was never a concern to the Warriors, as they remained confident that the All-Star forward would be ready for the first game of the regular season and continued downplaying the severity of his ankle sprain. As a result of some minor swelling, the Dubs operated with caution to end the preseason, sources said.

Kuminga missed the Warriors' final preseason game on Friday after tweaking his ankle in the team's previous game on Tuesday.

The young forward was ejected after playing just 18 minutes after arguing a no-call while driving to the rim against the Portland Trail Blazers. When he attempted to finish a layup after clear contact to his legs, Kuminga approached the referee and was irate.

Article Continues Below

For the first time in his career, Kuminga was ejected from the game and later fined $35,000 by the NBA for “inappropriate contact with and continuing to pursue a game official.”

After the game, Kuminga said his ankle was clipped from behind, resulting in some minor swelling. This was the same ankle Kuminga injured during the 2024-25 season and missed over two months as a result.

Both Butler and Kuminga are ready to play in Los Angeles, and they should not face any limitation, barring an unforeseen setback in pregame warmups. Ankle injuries can be tough and flare up at any time, but these initial injuries were said to be minor, and both players are ready for the Warriors' season opener.

However, the Dubs will be without fifth-year wing Moses Moody, as he is currently dealing with a calf injury that will sideline him for some time to begin the new season. There is no clear timetable yet for his eventual return to the court.

The Warriors will begin the 2025-26 NBA season on Tuesday night in Los Angeles against Luka Doncic and the Lakers.