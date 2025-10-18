The Golden State Warriors wrapped up the NBA Preseason with a 3-2 record and made one final roster adjustment before the regular season. The Warriors have waived Seth Curry and LJ Cryer, though one of those moves may only be temporary. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Warriors intend to bring Curry back once they regain enough financial flexibility. The decision provides roster flexibility as Golden State finalizes its 17-man group heading into opening week.

The Warriors, as expected, have waived Seth Curry with the intention of re-signing next month when they have sufficient financial flexibility to bring him back. pic.twitter.com/uPcHYayQBT — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Curry, an 11-year NBA veteran, joined the Warriors on October 1. He did not appear in any Warriors NBA Preseason games. His return is still part of the organization’s plans. His shooting and floor-spacing ability fit perfectly with the team’s system under Steve Kerr. The front office’s strategy focuses on maintaining depth while managing luxury tax implications. It’s a key concern for a roster that already includes several high-salary veterans like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.

Meanwhile, LJ Cryer made a solid impression during his short stint with Golden State. The rookie guard played in five preseason games and averaged 5.0 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 rebounds. He showed flashes of scoring potential and confidence in limited minutes. Though waived, the Warriors may still consider Cryer for a future two-way contract or G League development with Santa Cruz.

Many Warriors fans expressed surprise at the move but quickly recognized it as a strategic decision. One fan summed it up perfectly, calling it “playing with the cap.” Another fan joked that the Warriors “put that boy on lay away,” a sarcastic take on how the team is managing its roster and cap situation.

These roster moves highlight the organization’s careful balance between competitiveness and financial control. The Warriors continue to evaluate young talent while ensuring proven veterans like Seth Curry remain within reach. For now, the door stays open for a reunion that could strengthen the team’s depth once flexibility improves.