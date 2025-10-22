The Golden State Warriors, after a summer filled with contentious negotiations between them and Jonathan Kuminga, appear to be putting all that in the rearview mirror. Head coach Steve Kerr clearly trusts Kuminga more, at least to begin the season, if his decision to start the 23-year-old in their season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers is any indication.

Kuminga appears to have a greater pep in his step as he looks to fill a role for this Warriors squad that has championship ambitions. He's clearly buying into his role for the Dubs and performed accordingly, putting up 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists while shooting 6-11 from the field and 4-6 from deep in an impressive all-around effort that shows indications of a leap from the fifth-year forward.

It's three-point shot and better passing of the basketball that should catch everyone's eyes; he's only recorded six or more assists eight times and he's only hit four or more triples in seven total games for his career thus far. It is just one game and it is early days in the season, but it sure looks as though the Warriors forward is becoming a more seamless fit in the team's system by the day — with fans responding in kind on social media.

“kuminga absolutely shifted that game in the 3rd quarter. if he does that consistently it’ll be a problem,” @irlandaaas_ wrote.

“It honestly feels like kuminga might finally take that leap this year. He might be the most important part of the dubs this season,” @DanielP_49 added.

“It’s only game 1 but if they found out a way to play Kuminga along side Jimmy things are gonna get scary,” @_Cwizza furthered.

“Amazing Kuminga game btw, bought in with 100% effort on defense, moved the ball great, took good shots. Luka had 43 but Kuminga literally couldnt touch him. Keep it up kum,” @currybuuburner expressed.

Warriors allow Batman to breathe as supporting cast steps up

Stephen Curry didn't even need to do much in the Warriors' victory, which is such a far cry from where the Dubs were to start last season when it seemed like their offense couldn't go anywhere if it wasn't him who was touching the ball.

Curry still finished with 23 points and he drilled the dagger triple from around the hash mark to seal the victory for the Warriors. But Kuminga, Buddy Hield (17 points off the bench), and Jimmy Butler (31 points on a gazillion free throws) got the job done for the Dubs and they now start their season 1-0.