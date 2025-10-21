As the Golden State Warriors prepare to open the 2025-26 NBA season on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, a recent column from the San Francisco Chronicle has sparked debate after appearing to reference former Warriors star and current Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant in comparison to Jimmy Butler III.

In her latest piece, veteran columnist Ann Killion praised Butler’s self-awareness and team-first mentality as he enters his first full season with Golden State. However, her wording seemed to indirectly contrast Butler’s mindset with that of previous Warriors players — specifically those who, as she described, “needed to be seen as the man.”

Killion wrote,

“Butler has that kind of talent. But unlike some past Warriors who have needed to be seen as ‘the man,’ he doesn’t operate in that space. ‘I have no ego. I’m not the No. 1 option, I’m great with that — I know my role,’ Butler said. ‘I know who I am as a person. I know who I am as a basketball player, as a businessman. I know my role. What do y’all need me to do? Dray, Steph, Steve — what do you need me to do? That’s part of being a vet. That’s part of winning. But more importantly, that’s part of knowing that ego gets you nowhere. Ego is the enemy.’”

Ann Killion’s remarks draw attention for seemingly referencing Rockets star Kevin Durant

The passage drew attention online, as many fans interpreted the “past Warriors” remark as a subtle reference to Durant, who now plays for the Rockets after an offseason trade from the Phoenix Suns. Durant spent three seasons with Golden State from 2016 to 2019, helping lead the franchise to two NBA championships and earning Finals MVP honors both years.

Despite his success, Durant’s time in the Bay Area was often accompanied by speculation about his chemistry with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Reports of friction during the 2018-19 campaign followed him until his eventual departure to the Brooklyn Nets and later stints with Phoenix and Houston.

Killion’s remarks arrive as Butler becomes the latest All-Star to join Golden State’s core of Curry and Green. Since arriving from the Miami Heat in a February 2025 trade, Butler has embraced a role centered on defense, leadership, and versatility rather than asserting himself as the primary scoring option.

Jimmy Butler’s team-first approach ushers in a new era for the Warriors

In 30 games with the Warriors last season, Butler averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. His impact helped the team close the regular season on a 23-7 run, securing a 48-34 record and the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

As Golden State enters the new season, Butler’s unselfish mentality has drawn praise from both teammates and head coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors’ veteran core believes his approach could extend the franchise’s championship window and restore its trademark chemistry.

Whether Killion’s phrasing was a deliberate shot at Durant remains unclear, but her column underscores how the shadow of the team’s past success still lingers. With Durant now leading a reloaded Rockets squad in Houston and Butler settling into his role in Golden State, both stars are set to define new eras for their respective teams as the 2025-26 NBA season begins.