Jimmy Butler III is gearing up for his first full season as a member of the Golden State Warriors. After a solid playoff run last season, he looks to take that to the next level with title contention.

Butler began his journey with the Warriors in February, following the team's blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat. He looked for a change of scenery and a better contract situation, which Golden State was more than happy to oblige.

NBA insider Chris Haynes went over Butler's mindset going into the 2025-26 NBA season during a Monday segment on NBA TV. He spoke to someone close to the veteran star, who told him that Butler has a strong determination for this upcoming campaign.

“I spoke to somebody very close to Jimmy Butler, who said that he treated this past offseason like he was going into his rookie year. He's really determined to get in there and try to make a legitimate run for the Golden State Warriors squad,” Haynes said.

“You still got Draymond Green, who I still feel is one of the top defensive players in this league. I know it doesn't show up on the blocks or steals, but defensively, he does. I think as long as they can stay healthy, and the one thing I'm curious about is the corporation of Jonathan Kuminga. Are they going to allow him to have a bigger role? That's what I'm looking for.”

What lies ahead for Jimmy Butler III, Warriors

It's clear that the Warriors have title contention on the mind with a veteran star core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III.

Golden State could've made a title run if injuries didn't get in the way. They reached the second round of the playoffs after beating the 2-seed Houston Rockets in seven games. However, their chances closed shut after Curry suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1 of the West Semis against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That ended the team's series after five games against Minnesota.

Golden State made sure to retool this offseason. They added Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard to bolster the overall depth. As for Butler, he will look to make a big impact on the team's chances of having a title run with their experienced star core.

The Warriors will prepare for their regular-season opener, being on the road. They face the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.