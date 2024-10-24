Head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers in blowout fashion, 139-104, in their regular-season opener. Warriors veteran Draymond Green picked up his first technical foul of the 2024-25 campaign. After the win, Kerr had an interesting take on the call when asked about Green's tech in the game.

Pointing to Green demeanor and attitude as a player, Kerr refuses to contradictarily ask Draymond to tone down his approach to playing basketball.

“You can't ask Draymond to play with this amazing passion… and then tell him, ‘No, no. You have to tone down.' It's all part of the package… There's gonna be a lot of technicals,” Kerr said after the win.

Thirteen years into his NBA career, Green isn't going to change the approach that made him the four-time champion, four-time All-Star, and eight-time All-Defensive Team recipient that he is today. In 2024-25, Draymond isn't playing at the same level as the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year he once was. But he is still the heart and soul of the Warriors' defense and anchors the frontcourt.

He finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in Golden State's season-opening victory. Buddy Hield's 22 points off the bench led seven Warriors who scored in double-digits, including forward Andrew Wiggins's 20 points, Stephen Curry's 17 points as he flirted with a triple-double (10 assists, nine rebounds), and backup guard Moses Moody (15 points).

Meanwhile, Brandin Podziemski set a franchise record without scoring a point. The second-year guard finished 0-for-5 shooting, including four missed threes, but his plus/minus of +34 was the best mark of any regular-season opener in franchise history, per StatMamba.

Draymond Green slapped with technical foul after going ballistic

At the beginning of the regular season, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows that most NBA officials, in an attempt to set a specific tone, have a quick whistle throughout the game, especially in the first half. When Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was slapped with a technical foul in the second quarter of the Warriors' 139-104 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Draymond couldn't contain his anger.

Long after the play, Green continued to argue his case before he was ultimately hit with a technical foul, per Warriors on NBCS' X, formerly Twitter.

It's not out of the norm for officials to not engage in a continuous debate, especially this early season. It sets the wrong example for other NBA players as league officials ease into the 82-game regular season.