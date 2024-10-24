Draymond Green has built a reputation for toeing the line between fiery and going over the top, both towards opposing players and towards officials. Last season, things boiled over on multiple occasions, as Green was suspended two times for a total of 17 games for altercations with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkic on the court.

In 2024-25, Green wasted no time with his antics, as he protested a foul call and was given a technical foul during the first half of the Warriors' season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Expand Tweet

Green continued to argue the call even after he was given the technical, and head coach Steve Kerr had to call a timeout just to help Green avoid a second technical foul and an ejection.

Green has been very outspoken about how he's not going to stop bringing his passion to the court and that it's something that has helped the Warriors have so much success over the years. That may be true, but this version of the team also desperately needs him on the court in order to reach their goals this season.

The Warriors have consistently suffered without Green in the lineup over his career, and last season was no different. In the 17 games that he was suspended, Golden State went just 13-14, but they were 33-22 with him in the lineup. Those games that he missed due to suspension were very likely the difference between them remaining stuck in the play-in tournament and being a legitimate playoff team.

Green's synergy with Stephen Curry also cannot be overstated. The two work so well together and Green helps free Curry up for so many open looks, which is what the Warriors' offense thrives off of. That connection will be even more important this season after Klay Thompson departed in free agency and signed with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors are off to a good start in 2024-25, as they are blowing out the Blazers in Portland after a massive third quarter that was reminiscent of their glory days. Green has managed to stay on the court, and the team has gone on a massive run as a result.