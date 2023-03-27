The Golden State Warriors may have lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in depleting fashion Sunday night, but head coach Steve Kerr still managed to see a few bright spots in his team’s performance.

During a post-game media session, the seasoned headman discussed Gary Payton II’s efforts throughout the contest. Marking as his first game back as a member of the Warriors, Kerr admitted to being rather pleased with what he saw from the seventh-year guard.

“He did a great job,” Steve Kerr said when asked to share his thoughts on Payton’s first game back. “He looked good physically, he made some big plays for us…Gary was great.”

Logging 15 minutes on the night, the 30-year-old had himself a rather sound showing in his return to the Dubs’ lineup. He would finish the game with 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist on 75.0% shooting from the floor and 50.0% shooting from deep.

Following a sound 2021-22 season where he served as a pivotal role player for the Warriors during their championship run, Gary Payton II inked a three-year, $28 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Said partnership wound up lasting just a matter of months, however, as the guard wound up being sent back to Golden State at this year’s trade deadline. The exchange came in the form of a four-team trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.

Prior to Sunday’s affair, Payton missed 20-straight games following his return to the Bay Area, as he was suffering from a core muscle issue.