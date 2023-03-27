Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Steve Kerr is not happy with the way the Golden State Warriors played on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The veteran head coach is particularly irked with his players’ shot selection, which doomed the team among many other issues.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Kerr didn’t hold back in his criticism of his Warriors, noting that the team took plenty of “bad shots” and didn’t do enough to move the ball. Ball movement is a huge part of the Dubs’ offense, and so when that doesn’t click, they’re offense slows down as well as seen in the showdown with the Timberwolves.

“Lot of quick, bad shots. Didn’t move the ball. There were a ton of 18-foot fadeaway shots with someone wide open,” Kerr said when asked why the Warriors were only able to muster 41 points in the second half after scoring 55 in the first, per Anthony Slate of The Athletic.

While Steve Kerr didn’t drop names here, many fans are assuming he is partly pertaining to Jordan Poole. Sure JP wasn’t the only one who played badly–with Stephen Curry going 4-of-13 from the 3-point land in the contest–but it’s worth noting that Poole had a crucial miss and an ugly turnover in the final two minutes of play.

With 38 seconds remaining and the Dubs just ahead by two at 96-94, Poole botched a 28-foot triple, allowing the Timberwolves to have more time to stage a comeback. And when Minnesota was up 98-96 with four seconds left, the youngster threw a bad pass.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green had crucial misses and turnovers as well, so Kerr is not pinning the blame on anyone. However, there’s no denying that it was a particularly bad day for Poole.