There’s no doubt the Golden State Warriors would benefit by adding another quality rotation player at the trade deadline. Absent easily tradable salaries, high-value first-round picks and facing a major financial crunch next season, though, it seems increasingly likely the consistently inconsistent defending champions will stand pat as February 9th comes and goes.

Steve Kerr suggested as much during a local radio appearance on Damon & Ratto, predicting the Warriors wouldn’t be involved in any trades this season.

“Every year is a little different based on the schedule, but given that we are home this week, Bob [Myers] and I will definitely sit down, probably early in the week, just to go over whatever’s happening out there, is something out there or not,” he said. “And he’ll fill me in on that, and then I go back and do my job, and he does everything…I don’t really expect anything to happen.

“I don’t anticipate anything happening,” Kerr continued, “but you always have to be prepared for it.”

Prior reporting indicated Golden State sought an influx of both size and shooting at the trade deadline, ideally in the form of a two-way wing. But that player archetype is the most valuable in basketball, especially as contenders gear up for the playoffs during a season in which no clear title favorite has emerged, and the Warriors lack the overall flexibility needed to acquire him.

Here's the best possible package Golden State could offer Brooklyn for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving's trade request. (via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/K5YxKkktfS — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 3, 2023

Andrew Wiggins can’t be traded until this summer, also when Jordan Poole is no longer subject to the poison pill provision after signing a rookie-scale extension. Golden State’s other matching salaries in a bigger trade would have to be Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both of whom have far more value to the Warriors than any other team.

Though James Wiseman is still Golden State’s player most likely to be dealt, it’s unclear how willing the front office would be to sell low on the former No. 2 overall pick of the draft if he’d bring back nothing more than a bench player—and potentially have to send out a draft or young-player sweetener along with him.

Expect to hear the Warriors’ name in trade rumors leading up to the trade deadline. All current momentum, though, suggest they’ll be sitting this one out.