The Golden State Warriors have been anything but predictable so far this season, currently sitting at 18-17 following a Sunday night thrashing at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. Golden State is still just a couple of years removed from hoisting the championship in 2022, but has since seen several of their counterparts in the Western Conference seemingly pass them by.

Still, that isn't stopping those inside the organization from keeping the faith. Recently, head coach Steve Kerr got one hundred percent honest on the challenges the team is facing, but why he is still confident in their chances in the long run.

“This team has the potential to be a championship team, but we're not there yet,” Kerr said, per Tim Keown of ESPN. “We're competitive every night, and we feel confident in our ability to be competitive every night. Now, whether we can do that for four rounds in the playoffs remains to be seen.”

What is the Warriors' ceiling?

As currently constructed, the Warriors profile as a team that doesn't have a ton of depth around their star in Stephen Curry, who will turn 37 years old in two months.

The team recently attempted to fix this issue by trading for Dennis Schroder of the Brooklyn Nets, but that move hasn't paid huge dividends thus far.

At the present moment, it would seem that Golden State's clearest path toward contention would be to swing a trade for a true star player, like perhaps Jimmy Butler, who recently requested out of the Miami Heat organization.

However, in order for that to happen, the Warriors would likely have to part with young pieces like Jonathan Kuminga, and it's unclear whether or not Mike Dunleavy Jr. and company are willing to make such a bold move.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Tuesday evening at home against the Heat. That game is slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.