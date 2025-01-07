The Golden State Warriors have had a roller coaster of a 2024-25 NBA season so far, currently sitting at 18-17 following a recent home destruction at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry has endured a rare shooting slump as of late, and the Warriors' front office has yet to make the “all in” move fans have been hoping to see to maximize the final years of Curry's career.

Over the last couple of seasons, much has been made of head coach Steve Kerr's seeming inability to appease the egos of his former franchise cornerstones (namely Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson) while trying to develop the team's younger talent. This culminated in Thompson departing for the Dallas Mavericks this past summer.

Recently, Curry spoke on the difficulties of trying to juggle two timelines at once.

“I think the postmortem on some of the two-timeline stuff is not great,” Curry said, per Tim Keown of ESPN. “We picked Wiseman, who's had a rough go. It's not his fault, but we had an opportunity when we were at the bottom of the standings and had the No. 2 pick, and picked Wise. We thought there was going to be a way to bridge that gap, and it didn't work out that way. But to hear the way people talk about the 2022 championship is still fascinating to me. Because the ‘surprise championship' was a crowning achievement based on that team we had and what we'd been through since the '19 Finals.”

Curry then spoke on why his mind is still locked in on the present moment.

“So, ‘Did they do enough?' That's not for me to answer, but this is a collaboration, and I just want to win, and they know that. Until it's all said and done, we want to have at least one more [title] to speak for,” said Curry. “And that's it. That's what's left for me. That's all of it. I still love to hoop, but I love to win even more. So if we don't get it done, maybe when it's all said and done, I'll be able to answer that question better. Right now, we're still trying to figure it out.”

Can the Warriors win with this roster?

No.

Golden State has enjoyed a relatively clean bill of health this year and still has struggled to make it to one game above the .500 mark almost halfway through the season.

In order to for the team to compete with squads like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Dallas Mavericks, Mike Dunleavy and company will have to push all of their chips to the center of the table to get someone like, say, Jimmy Butler.

Whether they are willing to do so is a different question.