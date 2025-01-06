Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors endured another crushing defeat, falling 129-99 to the Sacramento Kings. The Kings dominated the game, while the Warriors struggled to put up much resistance.

Stephen Curry's challenge to the Warriors

“Nobody likes to get embarrassed like that. Especially the way we started the first quarter… When you're looking up and it's a double-digit lead before the first timeout. 36-21. We're not really built especially with the situation to have that crazy comeback.” Curry said, despite delivering a solid performance with 26 points (8-of-12 shooting), seven rebounds, and one steal.

The Warriors superstar did his best to carry the team but it marked his first game since March 2018 without recording an assist. The Warriors also committed 22 turnovers in Sunday’s loss, a costly mistake against the Kings, who excel at fast breaks and capitalizing on turnovers.

Curry is putting up averages of 22.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, with a shooting percentage of 45.2% from the field and 42.0% from beyond the arc in 28 games.

Andrew Wiggins added 18 points (7-13 FG), four rebounds, and one assist, while Draymond Green made his presence felt with 10 points (4-8 FG), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block.

The Warriors are at a crossroads, having gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and currently sitting at an 18-17 record. It’s clear they need to make significant changes moving forward.

Golden State poor tonight, offering little resistance against the Kings. It was another frustrating performance from the 2022 NBA champions, as their ongoing slump shows no signs of letting up.

The Kings eviscerating the Warriors

The Kings dominated the Warriors, leading by 15 points at the end of the first quarter and extending their advantage to as much as 39 points before securing a 129-99 victory.

Despite the absence of De'Aaron Fox, the Kings played with authority. Malik Monk led the charge with 26 points (9-13 FG), 12 assists, three rebounds, four steals, and one block. Domantas Sabonis also made his presence felt, contributing 22 points (10-13 FG), 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Kevin Huerter provided a spark off the bench with 16 points (5-7 FG), one rebound, and two steals.

It's hard to fathom any team with Curry lacking the firepower to recover from large deficits, given his reputation for having one of the hottest shooting hands in NBA history.

The Warriors need to focus on avoiding early holes, so they don't have to rely on comebacks. Still, it's troubling to hear their leader acknowledge that the team isn't equipped to rebound from significant deficits.

The Warriors will take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at home. Meanwhile, the Kings improved to a 17-19 record after 36 games, moving up to the 11th seed in the Western Conference. They've now won four consecutive games.