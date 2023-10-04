The Golden State Warriors are doing everything they can to keep the dynasty alive. A big part of that survival plan revolves around the addition of Chris Paul. Though, accommodating the future Hall of Famer requires head coach Steve Kerr to get creative with his lineup. One key player is apparently headed for a position change on defense.

“We’re thinking Klay {Thompson} can guard as a four this year,” Kerr told the media, per ClutchPoints (originally NBC Sports Warriors). “We’ll put him in coverage where he’s having to defend pick-and-roll as a four.”

Golden State is thinking out of the box this year, but many fans will likely have concerns about the five-time All-Star's ability to play big inside. Being moved to a different position at 33 years of age does not sound like an ideal situation. As stated before, though, the organization is desperate to keep its title window open.

Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will play power forward in some Warriors lineups this year 🧐 “We’re thinking Klay can guard as a four this year. We’ll put him in coverage where he’s having to defend pick-and-roll as a four.” (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/T6E8JadDEz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 4, 2023

Fans have doubted the Dubs before, only to be reminded of this team's excellence in the NBA playoffs. The Warriors will have the entire regular season to identify their best lineup, but they do not have the luxury of just coasting until they figure things out. Not in this Western Conference.

If Steve Kerr wishes to play Steph Curry, Chris Paul and Klay Thompson all together, then this unconventional move might be the most practical approach to take. Andrew Wiggins needs to guard opponents' best offensive wing. There are definite drawbacks to Thompson shifting to power forward on defense, however.

A small lineup could be vulnerable depending on the team. Ironically, in order for Golden State to preserve its championship aspirations, it might have to change a philosophy that bore them plenty of fruit over the last decade.