By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors are going to have to navigate the next few weeks without Stephen Curry in the mix. This is after the former back-to-back MVP suffered a devastating shoulder injury that will cost him some time on the sidelines.

Steve Kerr is obviously not pleased by the fact that he will need to coach a Curry-less team during a critical juncture in their season. However, the Dubs shot-caller has shared his optimism with regard to how he expects his team to respond to Steph’s injury layoff:

“When people get injured, it always opens up opportunities for other players and sometimes you discover something you otherwise wouldn’t. So hopefully, that’s the case and a couple guys surprise us and give us a lift,” Kerr said, via Kendra Andres of ESPN.

The first names that come to mind are Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. These two stars will need to carry much of the load on the offensive end for the Warriors in the coming week, and their level of play will determine the success rate of their team. The same can be said for Andrew Wiggins, but perhaps to a lesser extent — at least on offense.

The Warriors have been through adversity before and they have learned how to deal with the same. However, there’s just no replacing Stephen Curry, and despite coach Kerr’s optimism, there’s no denying that Golden State has a rough few weeks ahead of them. At this point, they surely can’t wait to get Curry back in the lineup as soon as possible.