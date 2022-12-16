By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Stephen A Smith is a big fan of the Golden State Warriors. The renowned ESPN anchor called it last season when he said that the Dubs were going to win the championship with Stephen Curry at the helm. He was right.

At this point, however, it seems that Stephen A has all but given up hope on the Warriors and their prospects this season. This comes on the precipice of Curry’s recent injury blow — one that could see the former back-to-back MVP sit out multiple weeks.

When asked to share his thoughts on how he feels the Warriors can remain relevant without Curry in the mix, Smith was defiant in his response:

“I don’t think they can, to be quite honest with you,” Smith stated. “… The focus would shift to Klay Thompson (and) what he’s capable of doing, and to a lesser degree, Jordan Poole and what he’s capable of doing. That’s the only thing that has a prayer of offsetting the absence of Steph Curry, and I don’t even think that’s gonna be good enough.”

"I don't think they can [stay relevant without Steph Curry]… The focus would shift to Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole… I don't think that's gonna even be good enough." 🗣️ @stephenasmith The Warriors are 24-66 without Steph since the 2019-20 season.pic.twitter.com/XHomaIc0Jv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 15, 2022

Needless to say, Stephen A Smith isn’t liking the Warriors’ chances with Curry out injured. The bad news for Golden State is that right now, they are sitting at the 10th spot in the West with a 14-15 record. They could very easily fall out of the playoff race if Curry sits out for an extended period.

Stephen A believes the burden will now fall on the shoulders of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. These are two excellent players who are well capable of exploding on any given night. Be that as it may, Smith isn’t confident that even a strong run from these two is going to be enough for the Dubs.