The Warriors have had a whirlwind of a year and a lot of it has been centered around the actions of Draymond Green. Green has found himself in his fair share of on-court controversies, earning two suspensions for on-court altercations that occurred at the start of the season.
Green is notorious for his confrontations with other NBA players, reaching a peak last season during a practice clash with former Warriors guard Jordan Poole. But, according to coach Steve Kerr in the Ringer's latest article “Can Draymond Green Find Peace”, things have changed tremendously in the past year because of what's at stake.
“In the past, he didn’t care if he got suspended for a game. And I didn’t care either. Until the Jordan Poole punch last year, pretty much everything was just, like, inconsequential…Even when he and I got into it in OKC (in February 2016, at halftime in the locker room), and that was well publicized, it was just a screaming match. I can handle that. But what’s happened over the last year is serious. The Gobert choke, the swinging at Nurkic, punching a teammate, the Sabonis stomp, all that. That’s been a different level.”
After his December suspension for hitting Suns center Jusef Nurkić, Draymond Green aims to balance being a fierce competitor as his team's enforcer without crossing the line with his aggressive play upon his return to the court. Since returning to the Warriors lineup they're 14-7 and not far from moving up in the standings and avoiding the Play-In tournament. Per Kerr, he's succeeding in striking the right accord with his role on the team.
“He’s just perfectly finding the line, walking the line. We didn’t want him to come back passive. We still wanted him to yell at the refs; we just didn’t want him to get kicked out. He’s one of the great competitors in the game. So he has to play with fire, energy, and passion. And he’s doing that, but he’s just walking the line beautifully.”
Draymond Green and the Warriors face off against Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at 10 PM EST. The game will air on ESPN.