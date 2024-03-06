Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green will be remembered by fans for his importance to the dynasty years in the Bay Area, but there will always be a dark shadow over him due to Green's antics on the court. From punching Jordan Poole to choking Rudy Gobert to slapping Jusuf Nurkic, the defensive lynchpin has had a difficult time controlling his emotions in the NBA, especially in the last couple of years.
Speaking recently in an interview with The Ringer, Draymond explained how he'd like to better himself before retirement so he can leave the game peacefully.
“I’m far closer to the end than I am the beginning,” said Draymond Green, who turned 34 on Monday. “Do you want the end to look like complete sh*t? Or do you want the end to look closer to how it looked in the beginning? Do you want to leave gracefully? Or do you want to leave like a f***ing a**hole? Do you want your legacy to be a guy who couldn’t contain himself, a guy who couldn’t finish the job? Or do you want your legacy to be a guy who did it his way, yes, but did it the right way? I think that’s what it boils down to.”
Draymond Green also discussed how therapy has helped him with temper problems, both on and off the hardwood:
“That’s not something I want to stop,” Green says of therapy, “because bettering myself is always something that I’m working on. And those are things that have helped me better myself. And continue to move forward in different things in my life, not just basketball.”
There is no question Green is known as a hothead. He's done some outlandish things in his career. Regardless, Dray is trying every single day to improve as a human being and a basketball player who learns to keep his emotions at bay while helping the Warriors win ball games. For what it's worth, they're 14-7 since he returned from the latest suspension.