Steve Kerr’s outlook on Klay Thompson playing in back-to-backs

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are off to a slow start this season. They currently sit at 3-6 and have lost the past four games.

Thompson himself has appeared in eight games this season. The star shooting guard, who suffered two season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons, is still working on getting into his groove. After missing two entire years, he returned just in time for their playoff run last season. But even so, he has appeared in just 40 total games during this time.

Throughout the start of this season, Thompson has had his struggles. But he has also had games reminiscent of the past.

Thompson is currently averaging 15 points per game, 2.5 assists per game, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Over the Warriors past two games, Thompson has returned to form. He has totaled 48 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. He is also shooting 39.5% from the floor, and 40.7% from behind the three-point line in these two games.

But as the Warriors get set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, Klay Thompson, like several other key members of this team, will not be joining his team on the court. And he won’t be playing in any back-to-back of the entire season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently spoke on this decision to not have Thompson play in back-to-back games.

Via ESPN’s Kendra Andrews:

Kerr: “Klay (Thompson) may not play in a back-to-back all year. He didn’t last year because of two straight season-ending injuries.”

The Warriors are a team that is looking to win yet another championship. Having Thomspon healthy and on the court further down the season will make that easier to do. Letting him take the time to rest could be critical to this team’s success down the line.