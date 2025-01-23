The Golden State Warriors are still in search of answers as they try to right the ship amid a rough stretch that has seen them hover around the .500 mark — a huge drop-off from where they were to start the 2024-25 campaign. On Wednesday night, the Warriors fell below .500, as the Sacramento Kings dealt them their 22nd loss of the season in 43 games, 123-117. This was another choke job of sorts for the Dubs, as they held a double-digit lead in the second half that they relinquished so easily.

Regardless, the Warriors have been looking at their tough situation with a glass half-full approach. A six-point loss to the Kings won't change their outlook at all. In fact, head coach Steve Kerr was levelheaded during his postgame presser as he took the time to commend unheralded big man Quinten Post for his contributions on the night.

“Playing with a space big is a luxury…He changes the look out there. He can hit a three. He can pass. You saw him battling [Domantas] Sabonis. It’s a different look and I’d like to give him some time,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Kerr has always valued floor-spacing and offensive versatility, so it's not a surprise at all to see Post endear himself to the Warriors' head coach. Kevon Looney was limited to nine minutes on Tuesday night, and it remains to be seen at whose expense will more minutes for Post come.

Post is currently a two-way player for the Warriors, and amid injuries to Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, perhaps the 24-year-old rookie could fashion for himself a larger role on the team moving forward. It is a bit of a concern, however, that they have to rely on an unproven second-round pick with the season starting to slip away from them.

Can Quinten Post emerge as a rotation piece for the Warriors moving forward?

Steve Kerr has always valued players who can thrive in his system even though they may not be the most athletically-gifted. The Warriors certainly think they have something in Quinten Post, as he is someone who, despite standing at 7'0″, can shoot from beyond the arc (38.8 percent from deep in college) and pass the ball (2.9 assists per game during his final season in Boston College).

But the Warriors have far more pressing issues to deal with than to decide whether or not Post needs more minutes. Blowing an 18-point lead is certainly a concern when it's a continuation of all the worrying trends the team has been going through this season.