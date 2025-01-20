The Golden State Warriors have been hit hard with the injury bug in recent weeks. Among the Warriors’ primary concerns is the recent calf injury suffered by Draymond Green. Green is currently sidelined due to the injury, and on Monday the team released an update on a potential timetable for the injury.

The Warriors announced that Draymond Green had undergone an MRI for his calf injury and it confirmed a mild calf strain. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

So the Warriors will be without Green for at least a week before they receive any other news on his potential return to the court. Green first suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. He ended up leaving the game early and did not return.

Green isn’t the only injury that the Warriors have been dealing with. Jonathan Kuminga has been out since the beginning of the month due to an ankle injury. Kyle Anderson and Brandin Podziemski, two important rotation players for the Warriors, are also out due to injury.

In what looked like it was going to be a promising season for the Warriors, has quickly gone south. They began the 2024-25 season at 12-3, but have gone only 9-17 since then. The Warriors are currently 21-20 and in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Warriors are reportedly in the market for additional frontcourt help. With names such as Jonas Valanciunas, Kelly Olynyk, Nikola Vucevic and Robert Williams III being mentioned as available on the trade market, the team is choosing between making an in-season move or continuing to evaluate the current roster.

During the offseason, the Warriors pursued trades for Lauri Markkanen and Paul George, but reportedly weren’t willing to give up their young assets in a trade. Most recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said if the team does make a trade ahead of the deadline, it likely will be a move more on the margins.

The Warriors have made a trade already this season for Dennis Schroder. The team has won two games in row and is 5-5 in their last ten games.