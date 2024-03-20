Podcasts are becoming the norm nowadays, even in the basketball world. As the age of social media grows, many well-known names are using their platform to indulge in discussions about the game they love. From Paul George's Podcast P to JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three to Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes in All the Smoke, basketball fans have plenty of options to choose from. So when it was announced that LeBron James himself would be partnering with Redick for a new podcast, the basketball world went crazy.
To make things even more exciting, the said show, named “Mind the Game,” focuses on the technicalities of the sport — playbooks, in-game situations, different basketball concepts, etc. In other words, it's just pure basketball conversation.
One person who reacted to the recent announcement was Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors forward appeared on his own podcast to let his thoughts out on the matter.
“I must say, I am a little upset that LeBron James is like going on the podcast and he still hasn’t been on the Draymond Green show,” Green said. “When it’s your own thing, you kind of can’t say anything, so I guess I’ll live with it for now.”
Green and James are known friends, despite being opponents on the court throughout their entire careers. Nevertheless, the Warriors forward made it clear that he's still excited to see James and Redick dissect the game.
“I'm excited to check it out because I love a great basketball conversation. And you don't get to have those often with many people and you definitely don't get to watch them often.”
Draymond Green: The high-IQ forward
It's a no-brainer that Green will enjoy the show. After all, the fiery big man is known for his on-court IQ. A power forward with a point guard's brain, Green has the ability to dictate the Warriors' offense. The four-time Champion is known for his passing, play-making and his quick-thinking ability to read various scenarios on the floor.
Of course, Green's defense will always be his number-one strength. After all, he won Defensive Player of the Year during the 2016-17 season. Age may be starting to take a toll on the man, but make no mistake…Draymond Green is still a valuable piece for the Warriors.