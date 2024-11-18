The Golden State Warriors are on a roll, winners of their last three and eight of their last nine games. Some things never seem to change, like the Warriors winning ways and Draymond Green collecting technical fouls.

Unfortunately, it can't all be good news. Center Kevon Looney is out and will not play in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“Kevon Looney is out tonight for the Warriors at Clippers. Illness. He wasn't at shootaround. Steph Curry and Lindy Waters III are still listed as questionable. Both went through shootaround this morning in Los Angeles.”

Looney provides size and is wide-bodied with a lower center of gravity to match up against opposing big men. In last month's 112-104 loss to the Clippers, he played 20 minutes and posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. In that game, Ivica Zubac, the Clippers' starting center, scored 23 points and collected 18 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes.

Warriors rolling to start 2024-25 season

In Brett Siegel's latest NBA Power Rankings, the Warriors held down the No. 2 spot for the second-straight week.

“There have been a total of six instances in which the Golden State Warriors have started a season 9-3 or better since Steve Kerr became the head coach of the team a decade ago. The Warriors went to the NBA Finals all six times, only losing in 2016 and 2019.

“This 10-2 start by Golden State is very reminiscent of their start during the 2021-22 season, where everyone overlooked Stephen Curry's team because their defense was leading the way and setting the tone, unlike their offense of the past.

Nearly a month into the season, the Warriors' defense is still very strong, and their 11- or 12-man rotation has yet to really crack or show any deficiencies. For being the league's smallest team, it's quite impressive to see this group rank second in total rebounds per game and third in offensive rebound.

“Effort and intensity are the two best words to describe the Warriors right now.”

Not only is Steph Curry performing like usual, the Warriors have a burgeoning number of young players coming into their own like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Buddy Hield has also been lights out coming off the bench, averaging 17.7 points per game.

Podziemski recently spoke about feeling like home with the Warriors and the franchise's trust in him, via ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“You feel the respect and love from Mike Dunleavy, [owner] Joe Lacob and our front office team of how much they value me after just seeing one year of what I can do,” Podziemski said. “It’s not like you’re just being traded for another role player; it’s All-Stars you’re talking about. So seeing that was like, ‘Wow, this is cool.' But also seeing your value across the league of teams wanting you to trade for their All-Star.”

The Warriors are 2-0 in Group C in the West of the NBA Cup.