While some NBA fans turned sour on Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant for ditching the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green reminded everyone that Andre Iguodala did the same thing. While Green reflected on controversial moments throughout his career, he chimed in on the criticism that followed Durant for joining a team he and the Thunder had a 3-1 lead against in the Western Conference Finals.

Green pointed out that Iguodala, who played for the Denver Nuggets in 2012-13, did the same as Durant when the Warriors eliminated Denver, 4-2, in the Western Conference quarterfinal series before Andre joined Golden State the following summer. Still, Iguodala never faced the kind of backlash that pursued Durant, Green said via Kai Cenat's live stream.

“They’re really only hating because it’s KD. Because Andre Iguodala did the same thing. We beat them in the playoffs. He signed with the Warriors,” Green said. “So people only hating like that because he’s KD. Hell, Andre Iguodala did the same thing — nobody said a word. Also, we lost. The difference between losing a championship and winning it — I just told you — it’s drastic. Like, you don’t get a token for making it to the Finals.

“We f****** lost. There’s no guarantee we’re ever going back. So, when he came and joined the team, he didn’t join some championship team. We just f****** lost,” Green concluded.

Still, many viewed Kevin Durant's as a traitor. Given how close the Thunder were to beating the Warriors, Durant was the subject of ridcule for forming one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. Alongside All-Stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green, KD and the Warriors would go onto win back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Warriors' Draymond Green defends Domantas Sabonis stomp

Warriors veteran Draymond Green knows what it's like to be the face of controversy. In the twilight years of his career, Green is labeled as more of a whiner than a troublemaker. However, it wouldn't surprise any to see Draymond commiting a flagrant foul that could lead to a suspension.

One of Green's most egregious flagrant fouls happened when he intentionally stepped on Domantas Sabonis' chest in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. To this day, Green justifies his stomp on Sabonis for grabbing his ankle.

“You gotta get him back, why is he holding onto my ankle?” Green is heard saying.

Draymond Green on why he stomped on Domantas Sabonis 😬 “You gotta get him back, why is he holding onto my ankle?” (h/t @CourtsideBuzzX) pic.twitter.com/ECcDLCINTV — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 9, 2025

As if someone grabbing your ankle is a good reason to stomp on their chest.