The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have still not come to a common ground on a contract extension, as both sides have stood firm. The Warriors have put a two-year, $45 million extension on the table, while Kuminga's side has wanted to look into possible sign-and-trade options. Unfortunately, the Warriors did not see an offer they liked.

With Josh Giddey recently agreeing to a four-year, $10o million deal, it looks like Kuminga is likely to accept his $7.9 million qualifying offer, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“There haven't been any indications suggesting that the Warriors are thinking of changing their offer, and unless they do so over the course of the next week, Kuminga is prepared to end talks and accept his qualifying offer, league sources said,” Siegel wrote.

That plan seems to be coming more to fruition, as it looks like Kuminga is valuing more flexibility rather than signing a two-year deal, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports.

“Kuminga has shown more interest in the qualifying offer – which gives him trade veto power and puts him on the market next summer – than the two-year deal preferred by Golden State that pays more but diminishes his leverage,” Poole wrote.

The relationship between the Warriors and Kuminga feels rocky, and the best thing for the young forward to do at this point is to play out this year and decide his future next season.

How will Jonathan Kuminga's future play out with the Warriors?

Kuminga's role with the team was shaky last season, and it's uncertain how things will look this upcoming season, especially with Jimmy Butler in the fold. From going to the starting lineup, to coming off the bench, to not playing at all, Kuminga is probably looking for some consistency.

Despite what has happened throughout the past few months, his teammates still have his back, and Brandin Podziemski showed support for Kuminga on 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs.

“No matter how [Kuminga]'s situation is resolved, it doesn't change how we view JK as a person, as a player. Obviously, we all want him to be in Golden State. It doesn't change anything,” Podziemski said.

If Kuminga decides to accept the qualifying offer, it will be interesting to see what happens with the Warriors from there. They still had players that could possibly sign with the team, such as Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, and then they should be ready to go for the season.