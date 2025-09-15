The Golden State Warriors have had a contentious offseason. The front office is still searching for a solution amidst forward Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency, and has not been able to fill out the rest of their roster as a result.

Despite the stalemate, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler have reached out to Kuminga as he and his agent, Aaron Turner, attempt to strike a deal with the franchise.

“Kuminga is the domino that triggers the rest of their plans. So, it's no surprise Kuminga's phone lit up on the business front over the past few weeks,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania wrote. “His star teammates Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green have reached out, checking on Kuminga, his plans, and his mindset. Kuminga's agent, Turner, has delivered the latest proposals from the front office after a week of increased negotiations.”

Kuminga and Turner met with general manager Mike Dunleavy and owner Joe Lacob during summer league, but were unable to reach an agreement. The two parties are largely expected to find a temporary solution, but the process has kept Golden State from making other transactions.

Curry, Green, and Butler understand the circumstances and the expected course of action. While the Warriors have not made any official moves, they have a plan for how they will proceed once Kuminga's situation is resolved.

“The Warriors have planned to at least use their taxpayer midlevel — Al Horford is the target — and have had strong discussions with veterans De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and Seth Curry, sources said. It's why Curry, Butler and Green are not agitating behind the scenes. They know the strategy, sources said, and have approved that anticipated result,” Slater and Charania wrote.

“But the tentative plan hard caps them at the second apron and means $22.5 million is the most they could give Kuminga next season while holding 15 rostered players, a figure that has so far proven too low for Kuminga to accept in a multiyear deal attached to a team option.”

The Warriors will begin the regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21.