Golden State Warriors vetearn Draymond Green addressed controversial moments throughout his career during a recent live stream with Kai Cenat. While Green reflected on Kevin Durant and former teammates he won championships with, he also discussed what committing one too many flagrant fouls can do to an NBA player's reputation. One minute into the interview, Draymond suggested viewers must be hating on him as a surprise guest.

Green says he's used to the negativity and prefers it to be that way at this stage in his career, he said, alongside Cenat via Kai's stream.

“I’d rather be hated,” Green said. “If you’re not going to love me, I’d rather be hated. You know why? Because at least you have an opinion about me. If I just sit in the middle, I don’t move the needle either way. So… with me, you either love me or you hate me. If you hate me, like, that’s your business because you really don’t know me.

“So, if you’re going to spend your time, waste your time, the energy that it takes to hate a human being, or anything. The energy that it takes you to spend. If you’re going to hate me and you don’t know me, then your life’s what?”

Green's message to the average NBA fan feels as if he's suggesting people to separate the player from the person he truly is. Perhaps it's the reason Draymond is often remorseful for some of the controversial moves, such as punching then teammate, Jordan Poole, in the face during practice. However, he won't apologize stomping on Domantas Sabonis for pulling his ankle.

Draymond Green's Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant Warriors take

Warriors veteran Draymond Green made a strong take about Kevin Durant's decision to join the Warriors after veteran Andre Iguodala. Green says Durant did the same as Iguodala in joining a team that had just sent them home packing in the playoffs. However, Iguodala never received the same flak as Kevin, Green says, which is a testament for NBA dans' disdain for KD.

“They’re really only hating because it’s KD. Because Andre Iguodala did the same thing. We beat them in the playoffs. He signed with the Warriors,” Green said. “So people only hating like that because he’s KD. Hell, Andre Iguodala did the same thing — nobody said a word.”

The three would go onto win back-to-back championships in 2018.