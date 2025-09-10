Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sits near the top of the NBA's list of all-time greats. However, there is a lot of discourse surrounding on where he ranks among the best players ever. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green clashed with him and the Cleveland Cavaliers four straight years in the NBA Finals. He offered a strong take on James and Matthew Dellavedova.

Dellavedova captured the NBA world's attention during the 2015 NBA Finals for his effort against Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The Australian point guard was thrust into action after Kyrie Irving suffered an injury and endeared himself to fans with his effort. However, the veteran was out-matched and the Cavaliers lost that series. However, he helped them win the 2016 title.

Green appeared on a stream with Kai Cenat, where he talked about James' greatness. To him, the Lakers legend deserves to sit at the top of the NBA's all-time rankings, above Michael Jordan. He mentioned that James has done more with less help than Jordan did during his career.

“MJ had [Scottie] Pippen, Bron was winning games with Matthew Dellavedova… That guy stinks, no disrespect.” Draymond Green on why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan 👀 (via @KaiCenat/Twitch)

pic.twitter.com/JlR0nGnmuH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2025

Article Continues Below

“MJ had [Scottie] Pippen, Bron was winning games with Matthew Dellavedova,” Green said. ” That guy stinks, no disrespect.”

Green and James are close friends off the court and have a great amount of respect for one another. This is not the first time that the Warriors forward has declared James the greatest player of all time, either. However, the argument between the Lakers forward and Jordan continues between fans all over the world.

Comparatively, both legends had different paths to greatness. Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls for the vast majority of his career, while James is on his third team after moving to a better situation three times as a free agent. Regardless of where the world stands on players like Dellavedova, the fact that James had to lead him and others to the Finals is reason enough for Green.