With Thursday marking the one-month mark since the 2024-25 NBA season began, one thing that has become apparent in the Western Conference is that the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are two teams not to be trifled with. Although neither team made the playoffs a year ago, both the Rockets and Warriors have elevated themselves to the top of the NBA power rankings with their respective approaches defensively.

Even with the Cleveland Cavaliers still reigning supreme over everyone with their historic 15-0 record, which will be put on the line against the Boston Celtics in a pivotal NBA Cup game on Tuesday night, the Western Conference is what everyone is discussing.

The Warriors have utilized their depth and have rolled out an 11- or 12-man nightly rotation. This has resulted in Stephen Curry seeing an average of under 30 minutes per game, keeping one of the most impactful scorers this game has seen healthy and fresh. Curry may be the only recent All-Star on this roster, but Golden State is locked into their approach defensively and playing with a newfound energy that has resonated with every single player on their bench. Some would make the argument that the way they are playing is very similar to how the 2021-22 season began in the Bay Area.

Over in H-Town, Ime Udoka is proving why he is one of the league's best coaches when it comes to having a defensive identity that builds his team's approach each and every night. No matter the opponent, the Rockets have the defensive intensity to make all 48 minutes of every game exhausting for their opponents. More importantly, this team has the size and athleticism to keep up with any other team.

Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green may be the two premier names after getting massive contract extensions in the offseason, but Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and veteran Fred VanVleet are really helping build the toughness we have seen from the Rockets thus far.

As injuries continue to decimate the NBA as a whole, the Warriors and Rockets have made the most of their opportunity through one month. Can this success be sustained entering the holiday season and on the cusp of the calendar flipping to 2025? Time will tell how the rest of the season will unfold, but as of right now, Houston and Golden State are turning back the clocks as the two best teams sitting at the top of the Western Conference.

Let's break down where all 30 teams find themselves in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings:

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

Record: 15-0 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W6), at PHI (W8), vs. CHI (W18), vs. CHA (W)

Upcoming schedule: at BOS (11/19), vs. NOP (11/20), vs. TOR (11/24)

The Cavs will put their perfect 15-0 record on the line when they hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics in this week's marquee NBA Cup matchup. Nobody thought Cleveland would start the season 15-0 under Kenny Atkinson in his first season with the team, yet here we are staring at the fourth team to ever begin a season with this record. One more win would put the Cavs only behind the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who began the year 24-0 before ultimately breaking the Chicago Bulls record by reaching their historic 73-9 record.

As good as their defense was a season ago, the Cavs' offense has been unstoppable at times this year because of how Atkinson has involved Evan Mobley and Darius Garland. These two are the key to Cleveland continuing to unlock their full championship potential, as Donovan Mitchell can't carry this team on his own. When he has help from Garland and Mobley, there is no way to stop the Cavs with their high-powered offense on the interior and from the perimeter. Right now, there is no discussion as to who the top team in the NBA power rankings is.

2. Golden State Warriors (-)

Record: 10-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W3), vs. MEM (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (11/18), vs. ATL (11/20), at NOP (11/22), at SAS (11/23)

There have been a total of six instances in which the Golden State Warriors have started a season 9-3 or better since Steve Kerr became the head coach of the team a decade ago. The Warriors went to the NBA Finals all six times, only losing in 2016 and 2019. This 10-2 start by Golden State is very reminiscent of their start during the 2021-22 season, where everyone overlooked Stephen Curry's team because their defense was leading the way and setting the tone, unlike their offense of the past.

Nearly a month into the season, the Warriors' defense is still very strong, and their 11 or 12-man rotation has yet to really crack or show any deficiencies. For being the league's smallest team, it is quite impressive to see this group rank second in total rebounds per game and third in offensive rebound. Effort and intensity are the two best words to describe the Warriors right now.

3. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 11-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L1), at BKN (W25), vs. TOR (W3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (11/19), at WAS (11/22), vs. MIN (11/24)

We have seen numerous teams embrace the philosophy of “live and die by the three,” and it seems like the Celtics are the latest iteration of that. The difference between those teams that failed and this Boston squad is that Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday are all more than capable of assuming primary ball handling duties and getting downhill towards the rim. That has made the Celtics' offense virtually impossible to stop.

The Celtics continue to score at a high rate, and they are getting to the free-throw line, slowing the game down to their pace when they need to. With Kristaps Porzingis continuing to work his way back behind the scenes, Boston's chances of getting back to the NBA Finals continue to grow, especially in a weaker Eastern Conference where only the Cavs have emerged as threats.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

Record: 11-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W6), vs. NOP (W18), vs. PHX (W16), vs. DAL (L2)

Upcoming schedule: at SAS (11/19), vs. POR (11/20)

Despite their clear lack of size with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein on the injury report, the Oklahoma City Thunder have managed to keep things afloat due to the leadership of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. The Thunder still finds themselves as a top-five team in the NBA power rankings because of how together they are. This team always finds a way to win, and they are always lifting one another up, which adds to the confidence they play with.

“He really affects the game. He does so many things well. To sum it all up, when he’s out there, good things happen on both ends of the floor,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Williams recently. “Me and him were just talking about it; it feels like he still doesn’t even calculate the game; he just goes out there and plays basketball. … He still has room to grow, which is exciting. But, tremendous player for sure.”

Time is all the Thunder need right now to get healthy, and they will be able to relax a little bit more and recuperate this upcoming week, with two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.

5. Houston Rockets (+6)

Record: 10-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W15), vs. LAC (W8), vs. LAC (W21), at CHI (W36)

Upcoming schedule: at MIL (11/18), vs. IND (11/20), vs. POR (11/22), vs. POR (11/23)

Even with a lot of basketball yet to be played, it is clear that Ime Udoka deserves to be the frontrunner for Coach of the Year. We saw glimpses of the Rockets' full potential last season when they made a late push for the play-in tournament, but now they are cementing themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA power rankings from the Western Conference.

While they may not have that marquee win against one of the better teams in the league, the Rockets are handling business with their tough defensive approach. Houston is currently the best when it comes to limiting their opponents' assists, and this team also ranks second in opposing teams' field goal percentage. Between their length and athleticism, the Rockets have the tools to be a similar defensive team as the Orlando Magic from a season ago. There is no doubt that this is the most improved team in the NBA right now, hence their rise in the power rankings.

6. Orlando Magic (+9)

Record: 8-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W25), vs. IND (W4), vs. PHI (W12)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (11/18), at LAC (11/20), at LAL (11/21), vs. DET (11/23)

Paolo Banchero is still out indefinitely with his torn oblique, yet the Magic have stayed the course. Jamahl Mosley's group is now 8-6 overall after rattling off five consecutive wins, including a huge 25-point victory to begin NBA Cup play against the Charlotte Hornets. Despite their offense being bottom five in the league, the Magic currently rank second in defensive rating, hence their rise back into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings.

Jalen Suggs continues to find defensive success in Orlando, and Jonathan Isaac is really playing a major role off the bench. Isaac has paved the way for the youth of this roster to be engaged defensively, which has allowed the Magic to thrive and hold each of their last five opponents under 94 total points. Frontcourt depth is a problem for this team, though, as missing Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. will eventually catch up to the Magic.

7. Denver Nuggets (-1)

Record: 7-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L7), at MEM (L15)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (11/19), vs. DAL (11/22), at LAL (11/23)

Without Nikola Jokic on the floor due to personal reasons, the Denver Nuggets dropped back-to-back games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. The silver lining for this team is truly that they will go as far as Jokic is able to carry them, both metaphorically and physically. Jokic has done everything for this team to this point, which is why they desperately need him back on the court.

In their last two games, the Nuggets averaged just 92 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor as a team. When Jokic plays, the Nuggets are averaging 120.9 points per game and shooting 47.6 percent from the floor as a team. Jokic is the best player in the league right now, and he is very much proving his case as to why he should be the frontrunner for MVP yet again.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (+6)

Record: 9-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W5), at SAS (W5), at NOP (W5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (11/19), vs. ORL (11/21), vs. DEN (11/23)

What is it about five-point wins and the Los Angeles Lakers? This team saw three of them this past week, and each of these wins was capped off by LeBron James' historic triple-doubles. On the verge of turning 40 years old, James registered four straight triple-doubles, making him the oldest player in league history to do so. From 4-4 to 9-4 overall, the Lakers have surged back into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings.

Aside from James' heroics, Anthony Davis is still proving to be a real MVP candidate this season. The Lakers big man scored a season-high 40 points in the team's NBA Cup win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs last week, followed by a 31-point, 14-rebound performance against the Pelicans. Davis now has seven double-doubles on the season, and he has scored at least 30 points in eight total games.

9. Memphis Grizzlies (-2)

Record: 8-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L5), at GSW (L5), vs. DEN (W15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (11/19), vs. PHI (11/20), at CHI (11/23)

Injuries continue to impact the Memphis Grizzlies and their chances of finding the most success possible. Ja Morant has been sidelined with a hip injury, Desmond Bane recently returned from an oblique injury, and Marcus Smart is dealing with an ankle injury. Even with all of these injury concerns, the Grizzlies have pushed themselves to an 8-6 start behind their ability to score in transition and in the paint, categories Memphis currently ranks third and first in, respectively.

Rookie center Zach Edey has been a perfect fit in Memphis, as he has made the most of his opportunities next to Jaren Jackson Jr. Edey is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 61.0 percent from the floor. More importantly, he is helping alter shots defensively and keeping the Grizzlies' opponents out of the paint. Once Morant returns, he will help unlock Edey's potential on offense as a tough offensive option to stop in pick-and-roll sets.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (-2)

Record: 8-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (L14), at POR (L8), at SAC (W4), vs. PHX (W3)

Upcoming schedule: at TOR (11/21), at BOS (11/24)

It is really hard to evaluate the Minnesota Timberwolves right now pertaining to the NBA power rankings. On one hand, Anthony Edwards has been on a tear, and he currently leads all players in three-point shooting with 67 made triples, seven more than Hornets guard LaMelo Ball for the league lead. However, Minnesota is hovering around a .500 record because they aren't the same gritty defensive team they were a season ago.

Teams are scoring at a high rate in transition and off turnovers against the Timberwolves. Not to mention, with Rudy Gobert as their only big man defender, opposing teams are looking to attack the Wolves on the interior. So far, they are finding success doing so. While they can still be a top-of-the-line team in the West, we have yet to see this group show glimpses of their full potential outside of Edwards carrying them.

11. Sacramento Kings (-1)

Record: 8-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (L20), vs. PHX (W23), vs. MIN (L4), vs. UTA (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (11/18), at LAC (11/22), vs. BKN (11/24)

De'Aaron Fox has been on a tear as of late, as the All-Star guard dropped 109 points combined in his last two games against the Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. That is about all that can be said that is good for the Sacramento Kings. Even with 60 points against the Wolves, the Kings still lost last week, and they almost lost to the struggling Jazz despite Fox's 49 points. The Kings continue to struggle defensively, and they have yet to carve out a true identity when it comes to having a flow on offense.

12. Phoenix Suns (-7)

Record: 9-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W8), at SAC (L23), at OKC (L16), at MIN (L3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (11/18), vs. NYK (11/20)

Not having Kevin Durant is beginning to take its toll on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Without Durant, Booker has looked tired and out of sync offensively. A 31-point game against the Jazz and a 44-point game against the Timberwolves this past week is overshadowed by 18-point and 12-point games against the Kings and Thunder, respectively. Although rookie Ryan Dunn and veteran Royce O'Neale have played well on the wing, there is no replacing Durant and what he means to this team. Until the superstar returns from his calf injury, Phoenix will be a very beatable team in the West.

13. Dallas Mavericks (-)

Record: 7-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L3), at UTA (L2), vs. SAS (W17), at OKC (W2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (11/19), at DEN (11/22), at MIA (11/24)

Can a staple win on the road against the Thunder finally get the Dallas Mavericks rolling in the right direction? Without Luka Doncic, the Mavs were able to get their best win of the season on Sunday night, and that was in large part thanks to the return of PJ Washington. Despite being relegated to the fourth or fifth scoring option behind Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson, Washington stepped up in a huge way with 27 points and 17 rebounds against the Thunder. Regardless of their stars, Washington can be the reason the Mavs become an elite team in the NBA power rankings, just like they did a season ago.

14. New York Knicks (+3)

Record: 7-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W12), vs. CHI (L1), vs. BKN (W2), vs. BKN (W10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (11/18), at PHX (11/20), at UTA (11/23)

Through 13 games this season, the Knicks have yet to really separate themselves from any other team in the Eastern Conference. In fact, this team has been within one game of a .500 record since the start of the season. Back-to-back wins over the Brooklyn Nets should be confidence boosters for this Knicks squad, especially Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby both getting hot and scoring 20 points apiece in both matchups. The concern for New York right now is their defense, as the Knicks rank 21st in defensive rating after finishing the 2023-24 season ranked 10th overall.

15. Los Angeles Clippers (-6)

Record: 7-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L6), at HOU (L8), at HOU (L21), vs. UTA (W11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (11/18), vs. ORL (11/20), vs. SAC (11/22), at PHI (11/24)

Four straight wins and a rise into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings were followed up by three straight losses by the Clippers this past week, resulting in their fall this week. Despite picking up an 11-point win over the Jazz on Sunday, there are still so many questions as to how the Clippers will get the offensive production needed in order to compete in the West. Without Kawhi Leonard, the only chance LA has is to continue slowing the game down by getting to the free throw line and tightening up their approach defensively.

16. Indiana Pacers (-4)

Record: 6-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (L4), vs. MIA (L13), vs. MIA (W9)

Upcoming schedule: at TOR (11/18), at HOU (11/20), at MIL (11/22), vs. WAS (11/24)

Tyrese Haliburton has really struggled this season, leading to the Indiana Pacers' lackluster start to the 2024-25 campaign. The All-Star guard is only averaging 16.2 points and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and an abysmal 29.4 percent from three-point range. Until Haliburton can turn things around, especially with Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith injured, the Pacers will continue to fall in the NBA power rankings due to their lack of offensive production, which was a staple for them a year ago.

17. Detroit Pistons (+4)

Record: 7-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W2), at MIL (L7), at TOR (W4), at WAS (W20)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (11/18), at CHA (11/21), at ORL (11/23)

Remember when Kyle Kuzma said, “Don't be that team” in regards to the Detroit Pistons losing streak last year? Well, the Pistons are 7-8 to begin this season, and they recently beat Kuzma's Wizards by 20 points. The Pistons are no longer the laughing stock of the East, a mantle currently held by Kuzma's group, because of the way this group's veterans have paved the way to success. Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr., and head coach JB Bickerstaff have all helped build a culture and more importantly, accountability in Detroit. Also, it helps when Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.1 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game. Keep a very close eye on the Pistons possibly being the surprise team in the East this year.

18. Miami Heat (-)

Record: 5-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L2), at IND (W13), at IND (L9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (11/18), vs. DAL (11/24)

This past week could've been so much better for the Miami Heat, but they collapsed late against the Pistons, leading to one of the biggest blunders of Erik Spoelstra's coaching career. The Heat are now 5-7, they are without Jimmy Butler, and this team's morale continues to hit rock bottom. There really isn't much to talk about regarding the Heat right now, as this is a talented team that is simply playing down to their opponents. Leadership and accountability do not exist within this team right now.

19. Atlanta Hawks (+3)

Record: 6-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (W1), vs. WAS (W12), at POR (L4)

Upcoming schedule: at SC (11/18), at GSW (11/20), at CHI (11/22)

Dyson Daniels has been a revelation for the Atlanta Hawks. After moving on from All-Star guard Dejounte Murray in the offseason, the Hawks were insistent on getting Daniels back in a trade with the Pelicans. This move has paid off tenfold so far, as Daniels should be considered the leader for Defensive Player of the Year with his 44 total steals through 14 games. No other player in the league has even eclipsed 30 steals to this point. What Daniels has done to this point on defense has been extraordinary, and his achievements recently put him next to Michael Jordan. If you see your name next to Jordan's, you are doing something right!

20. Portland Trail Blazers (+5)

Record: 6-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (W14), vs. MIN (W8), vs. ATL (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (11/20), at HOU (11/22), at HOU (11/23)

Over his last three games, Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 27.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor. Coincidentally enough, the Blazers are 3-0 in this span, recently picking up wins over the Timberwolves and Hawks. Sharpe may very well be the key to Portland unlocking their full potential on offense because of his athleticism and ability to push the pace on the wing. Alongside Sharpe, rookie big man Donovan Clingan has also made the most of his opportunities as one of the league's best shot blockers, with Deandre Ayton missing some games due to injury. Like the Pistons, the Blazers are another young team to keep tabs on in the NBA power rankings.

21. Chicago Bulls (-2)

Record: 5-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L6), at NYK (W1), at CLE (L18), vs. HOU (L36)

Upcoming schedule: at DET (11/18), at MIL (11/20), vs. ATL (11/22), vs. MEM (11/23)

The Chicago Bulls are really struggling on defense right now. This team has surrendered over 140 points in back-to-back games, and their opponents are averaging 123.7 points per game against them, the second-worst mark in the league. On the contrary, Chicago does rank inside the top 10 in scoring as a team, so there are some positives for Billy Donovan's group. Still, it is hard to imagine the Bulls growing into anything special this year, which is why they will likely be sellers near the trade deadline.

22. Charlotte Hornets (-2)

Record: 5-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (L25), vs. MIL (W1), at CLE (L14)

Upcoming schedule: at BKN (11/19)., vs. DET (11/21), at MIL (11/23)

If you are looking for a fun, energetic team to watch on NBA league pass, check out the Charlotte Hornets because LaMelo Ball has arguably been the best guard in the league so far this season. Ball is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game, and he is leading what could potentially turn into one of the better offenses in the league. The key to the Hornets unlocking their full potential will revolve around their maturity and first-year head coach getting the team to really focus on shot selection. Valuing possessions and making the most of their scoring opportunities, especially in transition, will cause a seismic, positive shift in Charlotte.

23. San Antonio Spurs (-)

Record: 6-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (W20), vs. WAS (W9), vs. LAL (L5), at DAL (L17)

Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (11/19), vs. UTA (11/21), vs. GSW (11/23)

News out of San Antonio this past week revolved around head coach Gregg Popovich, as it was revealed that he suffered a mild stroke. Popovich will be away from the team indefinitely as he seeks the medical care he needs to get back to full strength. The Spurs remain optimistic that he will be able to coach again during the 2024-25 season. In the interim, Mitch Johnson has led the Spurs to a 6-8 start, with Victor Wembanyama coming alive recently. Wemby had a career-high 50 points and eight made threes last week against the Washington Wizards. As the second-year star finds his groove offensively and players like Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson contribute, San Antonio will continue to be a threat in the NBA power rankings.

24. Brooklyn Nets (-8)

Record: 5-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (W2), vs. BOS (L25), at NYK (L2), at NYK (L10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (11/19), at PHI (11/22), at SAC (11/24)

After beginning the year with a 4-4 record, the Brooklyn Nets have stalled out due to what has turned out to be a rough stretch of their schedule. Two of their recent losses were to the Celtics, one of which was competitive in overtime, and their last two losses were to the Knicks, one of which by a Jalen Brunson game-winning shot as time expired. Another loss was to the undefeated Cavaliers. Brooklyn has not played bad, but they have also struggled to close out games in the fourth quarter. Outside of Cam Thomas, the Nets continue to have question marks stacking up on offense.

25. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

Record: 4-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (L2), at OKC (L18), vs. DEN (W7), vs. LAL (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at DAL (11/19), at CLE (11/20), vs. GSW (11/22)

The Pelicans are a team decimated by injuries, resulting in them being as low as they are in the NBA power rankings. Still, Willie Green's squad has put up a lot of really strong fights in recent weeks. After all, when key players go down, this leads to opportunities for others. Perhaps the emergence of Brandon Boston Jr. and rookie Yves Missi will lead to a stronger, deeper team later on in the season for New Orleans. Green and this organization must be pleased with the fight they have seen from this team.

26. Milwaukee Bucks (-2)

Record: 4-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (W14), vs. DET (W7), at CHA (L1)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (11/18), vs. CHI (11/20), vs. IND (11/22), vs. CHA (11/23)

Two wins over the Toronto Raptors and Pistons don't really signal any growth for the Milwaukee Bucks, especially when they follow it up with a loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks continue to spiral down the NBA power rankings, and while this most recent loss to the Hornets was due to a blown call, the fact is that Milwaukee shouldn't have even been in this position. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and other key talents, the Bucks have continued to underperform by a wide margin due to their lack of effort defensively with no internal accountability. Nothing is going well in Milwaukee right now.

27. Utah Jazz (+2)

Record: 3-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L8), vs. DAL (W2), at SAC (L4), at LAC (L11)

Upcoming schedule: at LAL (11/19), at SAS (11/21), vs. NYK (11/23)

John Collins has been a bright spot for the Jazz in recent games, as he has improved his trade value by averaging 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor over his last eight contests. Overall, the Jazz are not a threat in the Western Conference, as this is a team that is still sorting through what their future will look like. Figuring out who fits their long-term timeline and who doesn't will help tell the tale for how the 2025 NBA trade deadline plays out.

28. Toronto Raptors (-)

Record: 2-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (L14), vs. DET (L3), at BOS (L3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (11/18), vs. MIN (11/21), at CLE (11/24)

Three losses last week now mean that the Toronto Raptors have lost seven straight games. Their last win came on November 2 against the Kings, a game that went to overtime. Offensively, the Raptors continue to be a mess due to Immanuel Quickley's injury concerns and the fact that Scottie Barnes is still sidelined with an orbital fracture. Without two of their three key talents, there isn't much the Raptors can do, especially since the rest of their team is inexperienced and still growing. It is not hard to imagine Toronto hanging out near the bottom of the NBA power rankings for the rest of the season.

29. Philadelphia 76ers (-2)

Record: 2-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L12), vs. CLE (L8), at ORL (L12)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (11/18), at MEM (11/20), vs. BKN (11/22), vs. LAC (11/24)

Entering the year, the Philadelphia 76ers were a top-five team in the NBA power rankings. Now, they are the second-worst team in the league with only two wins through the first month. A lot of this has to do with injuries, as Joel Embiid missed the first nine games, along with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey missing time, but the 76ers have lost their last three games with Embiid active. The hole that Philly has put themselves in is deep right now, but there is still a chance for them to get back to where they need to be. All four teams the Sixers will face this upcoming week are struggling as well, which is why a clean sweep could immediately thrust Philadelphia back into relevance.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 2-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L15), at SAS (L9), at ATL (L12), vs. DET (L20)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (11/18), vs. BOS (11/22), at IND (11/24)

A 2-2 start to the season has been followed up by eight straight losses for the Washington Wizards. This team ranks last in both offensive and defensive rating, plus the Wizards are only shooting 44.2 percent from the floor as a team this year, which ranks 25th in the NBA. The good news for the Wizards is that Jordan Poole is playing a lot better than he did a season ago, giving hope to the idea that he could help lead this young core Washington is building should they part ways with Kyle Kuzma.