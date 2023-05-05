A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Kevon Looney was a late scratch from the Golden State Warriors starting lineup for their Game 2 showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. It was a surprising decision from Golden State, who have been relying heavily on Looney as the centerpiece of their frontcourt.

As it turns out, however, there was a very good reason why the Warriors decided to drop Looney from the starting five. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Dubs center is currently dealing with an undisclosed illness — something that he will be playing through on Thursday.

The good news for the Warriors is that in spite of his illness, Looney is still healthy enough to suit up for Game 2. However, he clearly won’t be at a hundred percent. To be fair, he did look fine when he checked in at the mid-way point of the first quarter.

Warriors fans are hoping that this isn’t anything serious. The last thing they need right now is for Looney to miss time because of this issue. He’s been an absolute beast on the boards, holding his own against Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. It goes without saying that the Dubs will have an even more difficult time trying to contain AD without Looney in the mix.

JaMychal Green, who logged six points in eight minutes of action in Game 1, got the nod to start ahead of Looney. Coach Steve Kerr could also be trying to implement his small-ball lineup against the Lakers as opposed to trying to compete against LA’s superiority in size.