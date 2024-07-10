The Golden State Warriors officially dismantled their championship core this offseason with Klay Thompson's departure in free agency to the Dallas Mavericks. It seemed inevitable after the two sides had been unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension during the regular season. But this move might be exactly what he needed. On a recent appearance on ‘Willard and Dibs,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr mentioned that Klay Thompson needed a career change following his return from multiple injuries.

“He struggled to try to get himself back to that level. Even though I think he played really well at times for us over the last few years and obviously helped us win a championship. . .He was still a really high-level player. In his own mind and I think in the minds of everyone watching, he wasn't the same guy as he was prior to the injuries. And Klay really struggled with that,” Kerr said.

“The stuff that went on organizationally, honestly I think that stuff is all a byproduct of the frustration with the injuries. We were always in great stead with Klay in terms of our relationship and communication how we felt about him. In the end, he really needed this career change and I think it's going to be good for him.”

Steve Kerr may have a point about Klay Thompson in that sometimes a player needs a change of scenery to really feel better on the court again. Thompson joined the Mavericks by way of a sign and trade in which the Warriors received two second round draft picks.

Thompson is coming off a season during which he appeared in 77 games, the most he's played since returning from multiple injuries in 2019-20 and 2020-21. He averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He's expected to help the Mavericks contend for a title.

Mavericks cap off busy offseason with multiple new additions



Klay Thompson wasn't the only new addition to the Mavericks roster following their defeat in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Boston Celtics. The Mavericks also signed Naji Marshall in free agency and traded for Quentin Grimes from the Detroit Pistons. The Grimes trade cost them Tim Hardaway Jr., but Grimes is arguably a better player.

The Mavericks also lost Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency to the Los Angeles Clippers, but Marshall should be able to replicate some of what Jones brought to the court.

When the Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving during the 2022-23 season, it signaled that they were all-in on becoming a title contender. They've surrounded Irving and Luka Doncic with a solid assortment of lob threats, off-ball movers and three-point shooters. Thompson should do well with Doncic and Irving drawing the brunt of the defensive pressure.

The Mavericks are coming off a surprise run to the NBA Finals. They dispatched the Los Angeles Clippers in six games in the first round, beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, and knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Each series the Mavericks won, they did so without homecourt advantage.