The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies provided yet another exciting contest as their rivalry continues to grow. This time, the Warriors came out on top thanks to a Jordan Poole game-winner and a strong game from Stephen Curry.

Curry led the Warriors with 34 points on 10-19 shooting but his performance will mostly be remembered for chucking his mouthpiece and getting ejected. There was just over a minute of game time left when he threw it down the court after a bad shot attempt from Poole.

Some viewers were upset that Curry was ejected at such a pivotal moment of the game, claiming the referees made too big of a call. However, NBA rules specifically state that players who throw stuff into the crowd get automatically ejected from the game, according to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. Although losing Curry was bad for the Warriors, the league is unquestionably right to eject players who throw objects, especially in close proximity to fans.

Of course, Curry has thrown his mouthpiece in frustration before. He hasn’t done it since a 2017 game against, coincidentally, the Grizzlies. Still, he played a massive role in Golden State’s win over its rival. Poole scored 21 points and dished seven assists, Klay Thompson had 24 points and Draymond Green had eight points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Ja Morant shined for the Grizzlies with 29 points and 12 assists.