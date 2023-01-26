For just the third time in his career, Stephen Curry was ejected from an NBA game. The Golden State Warriors point guard was extremely frustrated after Jordan Poole took a 30-footer with just over a minute left to play against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors star chucked his mouthpiece in anger, which triggered the officials to toss him out of the game:

Curry was understandably upset at the officials for penalizing him for his passionate show of emotion in what was a hotly contested game on national television.

But despite the Warriors missing their best player in the closing minute, they still came away with the victory. Jordan Poole managed to redeem himself with the game-winning cut and layup off a brilliant baseline inbounds play drawn up by head coach Steve Kerr:

It was a much-needed win for Golden State in order to keep pace with the teams around them in the Western Conference standings. Both the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves won their respective matchups on Wednesday and sit just ahead of the Dubs in the standings.

Both Curry and Poole were efficient throughout the contest, which was simply bad news for the visiting Grizzlies. The two Warriors guards combined for 55 points on a stellar 18-of-33 shooting clip. They also got solid contributions from spot starter Jonathan Kumings, who made five of his six shots for 13 points.

Steph Curry’s mouthpiece ultimately became the biggest loser on the Warriors side, getting discarded for the world to see. Otherwise, it was a gritty victory for Golden State against one of their bitter rivals.