There was no shortage of stars on Thursday night’s Game 2 action between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. One celebrity that caught the eye of the viewers at home was none other than Hollywood a-lister Zendaya, who was repping the Dubs with her Warriors hat on. NBA Twitter was swooning over the 26-year-old, and her courtside appearance had them calling for a big game for Jordan Poole.

For those that require context, Poole gained social media infamy after he once went off after supposedly spotting a couple of “baddies” sitting courtside. His legend then grew eacht time he had a big game whenever a pretty lady was spotted courtside. We all know that it’s a bit of a stretch every time, but it clearly doesn’t take away from the comedy behind the narrative.

Just ask the fans who were looking forward to another “baddie game” from JP after they took notice of Zendaya’s radiance in the crowd for Game 2:

Unfortunately for Jordan Poole, not even Zendaya’s presence was enough for him to come out with a noteworthy performance for the Warriors in Game 2. The Dubs guard was quiet throughout the blowout, with guys like Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry taking over in a game that they absolutely had to win. Perhaps Poole didn’t see Zendaya in the crowd? Surely, someone had to let him know?

Whatever the case may be, the Warriors are now en route to winning Game 2 in tremendous fashion. After the Lakers stole Game 1 on their own home floor, the defending champs responded by destroying LeBron James and Co. in Game 2. This series now shifts to LA 1-1.