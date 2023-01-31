Many general managers envision the Golden State Warriors trading a piece of their young core in exchange for veterans to bridge the gap between the two timelines. The Warriors are committed to pulling off a two-timeline path to maintain their dominance of the NBA while developing their young prospects. Some prospects, however, most notably James Wiseman, are yet to develop as anticipated. Here we will look at the nightmare scenario that the Warriors don’t want to happen as we close in on the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Don’t look now, but the Warriors have broken into the top five of the Western Conference. After falling to 15-18 in late December, the defending champions have mounted an impressive winning streak. In fact, they’ve won 11 of their last 17 games, including three in a row this past week.

As such, they will likely reach the playoffs. However, they may also need to make additional moves if they want to return to the NBA Finals. In that regard, though, the team faces several challenges. These include a record-high luxury tax projection of $176.5 million and a payroll and tax combination of $367 million. This has caused ownership to question their ability to sustain such costs. Because of this, Golden State may hesitate to increase its payroll this season. That could determine their direction at the trade deadline.

The reality is the Warriors don’t really have many plausible trade candidates. Of course, that is yet another problem. Keep in mind that their starters and Jordan Poole are too crucial to transfer. Alternatively, they could trade players like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, or James Wiseman. However, the value they’d get in return would probably not be commensurate to what they’d send out. Some also believe that after making such high draft picks on these young guys, it is best for the Dubs to just keep developing them.

Of those players, though, Wiseman may be the one who gets traded. This is primarily because his contract is about to expire already. He is due $12.1 million for the upcoming season and will be eligible for an extension this summer. Having said that, the Warriors might save close to $70 million this year if they decide to cut their losses with him now. In addition, the Warriors may also look for additional talent in the buyout market instead of at the trade deadline.

With all these said, let’s look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Warriors would regret.

Warriors keeping James Wiseman

The truth is that the Warriors tend to be overly confident in their approach and make minimal moves at the trade deadline. They would rather rely on the buyout market for unproven talent.

However, Golden State urgently needs a combo forward with size, athleticism, and rebounding skills. Remember also that Curry is nearing 35 but still performing at an MVP level. The Warriors just should not waste their championship window with Curry still playing at such a high level. As such, the team must be proactive in the market and not hesitate to potentially trade their young prospects.

The ideal acquisition for Golden State would be a versatile forward who can fill in spot minutes during crunch time. With Curry, Green, Wiggins, and possibly Thompson as locks, the Warriors can shuffle Poole, DiVincenzo, and Kevon Looney. Kuminga and Moody should not be traded unless they bring in a star player. As we said, though, Wiseman is more expendable given his limited playing time.

Take note, however, that it’s quite unlikely for a team to agree to a straight-up swap for Wiseman. As such, the Warriors may have to consider using up their draft picks and dealing for a first-round pick in 2026. Again, trading Wiseman may mean the Warriors get 70 cents on the dollar. And yet, not trading him might actually make the team worse off.

The reality is that Wiseman needs to go. After being sent to the G League earlier this season due to health issues, Wiseman still has a lot of work to do if he wants to have an influence on the Dubs. Again, after this season, he will reach the final year of his rookie contract. If he stays on this roster, his future with the team will undoubtedly be in doubt. Keeping him in the Bay Area could be the one biggest regret of the Warriors this season. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense for both parties.

Wiseman’s low trade value, due to his poor performance and injury history, might make it difficult for Golden State to land a veteran player in exchange for him. Nevertheless, a rebuilding team could still take a chance on Wiseman’s athleticism. For the Warriors, trading Wiseman for immediate help makes sense as Curry’s window to contend for a title won’t last forever.