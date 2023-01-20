The Golden State Warriors have a good team. It might not look like that right now given how the Dubs are sitting on a 22-22 record and the sixth seed in the West. However, this is the defending champs we’re talking about here and this is pretty much the same group that won the title last season.

Injuries have been a major issue for Golden State this year. Stephen Curry has returned to action after an 11-game injury layoff, but James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Andre Iguodala, and JaMychal Green are all still out of commission with respective injuries. At full strength, this squad can battle it out with the best of them in the league.

Be that as it may, the Warriors could still be looking to strengthen their roster ahead of the February trade deadline. According to NBA insider Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Golden State could be in the mix for a small forward as a potential addition to the squad:

“The Warriors have greater interest in adding a versatile multi-positional wing than an extra big man, per those sources. Assuming health, either Draymond Green, Looney or both will be on the floor in almost every relevant playoff minute. So the priority would be to add an adaptable rotation option who could upsize and downsize depending on who else Steve Kerr is using at any given time,” wrote Slater.

You would think that the Dubs would prioritize a big man in order to fortify their thin frontcourt rotation, but perhaps the imminent return of Wiseman will be enough to address this concern.

There’s no guarantee that Golden State will bring in a new player via the trade market, but if they do, it seems like it’s likely going to be someone who can play in the wing.