The Golden State Warriors squandered an opportunity to vanquish the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, getting routed 118-99 on their home floor. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ stunning Game 6 loss.

Warriors barely come to play

It seems backwards pointing to effort and engagement as the driving factors behind the Dubs’ blowout loss at Chase Center. This was a close-out game, after all, and the Kings proved from the moment this series tipped off they’re fully capable of dethroning their Northern California neighbors. Golden State should’ve come out with all the edge and intensity in the world, fighting like hell to avoid a do-or-die Game 7 back at Golden 1 Center.

But Sacramento punched first, second and third on Friday night, leaving the Warriors dazed for a full 48 minutes. A late-arriving, notably quiet home crowd certainly didn’t help the Dubs rise to their feet and throw hands right back.

Golden State committed 19 turnovers in Game 6, rushed offensively by the Kings’ relentless pressure on and off the ball. When was the last time the Warriors looked this discombobulated?

Any hope the Dubs’ damagingly frantic energy would be manifested positively on the other end were quickly put to rest. There were multiple occasions on Friday night they simply didn’t know who they were guarding—a death-knell against the fastest team in basketball.

Check the clock in the initial clip below; that’s the first possession of the second half.

The Kings’ collected a whopping 18 offensive rebounds, tied for their second-most in a game all season. Domantas Sabonis grabbed half of them by himself, but was hardly the only one on his team crashing the glass with effective abandon—the consequence of Golden State standing and watching as much as Sacramento’s boundless physicality and second-efforts.

Watch Curry, Moses Moody and Donte DiVincenzo barely move here as Terrence Davis splits them for an offensive board. Maybe the early start had them thinking this was some run-of-the-mill regular season game?

One team on Friday night looked like the league’s reigning champ, not only unmoved by the pressure of an elimination game, but fully embracing it. Those stakes seemed way too big for the other side, which flailed around the floor with the angst and nerves of a team that’s never been here before.

Those outcomes wouldn’t have been a surprising result going into Game 6. What’s truly shocking is just how easily and determinedly the Kings flipped that script, sending the Warriors reeling up I-80 into Sunday’s winner-take-all in Sacramento.

Golden State gets run out of Chase Center

Newsflash: Sacramento is at its best in the open floor, and no team in the league pushes the pace with the intention of Mike Brown’s. Is it too late to tell the Warriors?

Maybe the most defining theme of this series continued unabated in Game 6, with the Kings running the ball down Golden State’s throat from the opening tip. Sacramento’s 18 fast-break points were a new playoff high, but don’t come close to capturing just how helpless the Warriors were to slow down De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.

The Kings ran on 37.1% of live rebounds on Friday, per Cleaning the Glass, a hair less than their sky-high rate from Game 5. They were even more aggressive pushing the ball up the floor off defensive boards in Games 2 and 3. The best encapsulation of Sacramento’s tireless run game, though, came after Warriors buckets and dead balls.

These consecutive scores from Andrew Wiggins late in the first half should’ve been momentum-changers. Instead, they were lost amid the Warriors’ game-long inability to sprint back, matchup and build a wall at the rim.

Brown deserves immense credit for getting his team to understand the significance of attacking fast and playing early in the shot clock during this group’s postseason debut. Sacramento’s prowess turning literally any possession into a transition opportunity will be a major problem for any opponent if it manages to take Game 7.

But the Warriors’ age and collective lack of size and athleticism makes them extra susceptible to that go-go identity, even under the microscope of an elimination game. Somehow, some way, the Dubs must slow the Kings down on Sunday.

Kings prey on Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole

Golden State switched more frequently and willingly in Game 6 than it has at any other point this series. Look for Steve Kerr to go back to a more conservative approach in that regard with the season on the line, reserving automatic switches largely to the likes of any tandem between Draymond Green, Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II.

But making that schematic change won’t help the Warriors much in Game 7 if Fox and Monk play on-ball predator with the teeth they did on Friday.

Sacramento’s primary goal offensively if it got stuck in the halfcourt? Targeting Curry and Jordan Poole, a simple strategy the Kings went to over and over with their back against the wall of elimination.

The Kings dressed up their ruthlessly basic offensive approach, too. Wiggins makes his way through an initial Spain pick-and-roll to stay with Fox here, but it’s all a prelude to Kevin Huerter bringing Curry into the action.

Sacramento gets both Curry and Poole involved after a needlessly soft switch from Payton on this possession, to predictable results.

The Warriors finally went away from switching Curry and Poole on the ball late. But dynamic playmakers don’t need much space to create makable looks, a reality Golden State—which once again went at Keegan Murray in isolation—knows better than any team in the league.

Expect Fox and Monk to cosplay as prime LeBron James once again in Game 7, preying on Curry and Poole in ball-screen situations pretty much whenever they’re on the floor.

Leaving their most vulnerable defenders on a perimeter island was always untenable for the Warriors. They’ll either fight through on-ball picks and risk a losing numbers game behind the point of attack on Sunday, or switch and overload the strong side of the floor with help defenders.

Regardless, with Fox and Monk providing so much juice off the bounce, Golden State will likely be forced to grin and bear open shots from Kings role players with its dynasty hanging in the balance.