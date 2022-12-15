By Jack Winter · 6 min read

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Indiana Pacers 125-119 on Wednesday night, squandering an early lead and coming up short on a vigorous late-game rally. The defending champions, unfortunately, might have lost a lot more than the second leg of a tough road back-to-back as two pivotal starters watched from the bench in street clothes.

Here are three reactions to Golden State’s second loss to Indiana in the last two weeks.

Comeback marred by Steph Curry’s shoulder injury

Golden State’s disastrous second quarter seemed like it ended Wednesday’s game well before it was over. The Pacers’ 47 points is the most the Warriors have allowed in any single quarter this season, and it somehow appeared home team shot even better than its scorching 9-of-13 from three—many of which came from the corner.

But Golden State stormed out of the halftime locker room, lineup changes made by Steve Kerr paying immediate dividends as his team duplicated the energy and intensity it showed after the opening tip. The Warriors’ 21-point halftime deficit was cut to five at the 6:03 mark of the third quarter, his teammates finally giving Stephen Curry the help he needed after a dominant 27-point first half.

But the tone of that furious comeback changed for good a few minutes later, when Curry swiped down on a Jalen Smith drive, awkwardly bending his left shoulder. Golden State immediately called timeout upon realizing the severity of Curry’s discomfort. He quickly went back to the locker room, the Warriors announcing shortly thereafter that he wouldn’t return.

The specific nature of Curry’s injury won’t be known until he undergoes further testing. His significance to the Warriors needs no further explanation. Even when he’s not playing perhaps the best basketball of his legendary career, vying for another MVP, Curry is maybe the single most indispensable player in the league.

Golden State deserves kudos for once again fighting back from a double-digit deficit upon Curry’s exit. No one thought this game was in reach when he left, and the Warriors had a legitimate chance to steal a victory in its final moments had the ball bounced a bit differently.

There were a few positives to take from Wednesday night, despite the result. But none of them matter if Curry is out for an extended period, completely changing the complexion of how Golden State plays offensively.

Keep your fingers crossed he’s avoided serious injury, Dub Nation.

No strength in numbers

The Warriors trailed 27-26 after the first quarter, surrendering a 16-6 run to the Pacers over the last few minutes of the opening stanza after Kerr began going to his bench with 4:14 on the game clock. A lineup featuring Curry, Ty Jerome, Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb and JaMychal Green, believe it or not, wasn’t able to sustain a spirited early effort from Golden State’s makeshift starting five.

It’s a testament to the brilliance of Curry and Draymond Green that the Warriors got off to such an encouraging start in this game without Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, playing on the second night of back-to-back. Donte DiVincenzo provided palpable energy as a spot starter, too, making hustle plays all over the floor.

But it’s hardly surprising the Warriors almost immediately lost their 20-11 lead once Kerr made substitutions. This team already lacked quality depth beyond its top eight with Wiggins and Thompson, who happen to play the most important position in the modern NBA. Golden State doesn’t have any other true two-way wings with those guys unavailable, an especially debilitating weakness against a young, athletic team like Indiana that races the ball up the floor and loves to drive and kick.

It’s still possible there are solutions to the Warriors’ depth problems in-house. But missing Wiggins and Thompson was a stark reminder of just how reliant Golden State is on Curry and Green to create advantages on one end and close them on the other, all the more reason why the front office should continue seeking upgrades as the February trade deadline draws closer and closer.

It’s Moses Moody time, for better or worse

Wednesday should’ve been the perfect time for Moses Moody to make his case for rotation minutes, right? Instead, he came off the bench behind every other Warrior who played against the Pacers, only getting his first burn midway through the second quarter.

Moody quickly drained an open corner three as Golden State pushed in transition, then had another open-floor score by catching on the move and quickly getting a layup on the backboard, yielding a goaltend from Myles Turner.

But everything Moody provided on offense early in the game he gave back on the other side of the ball, widespread defensive struggles that point to Kerr’s clear reluctance to give him a lasting chance to earn playing time when the Warriors are full-strength.

Look how little resistance Moody provides after switching onto Tyrese Haliburton as DiVincenzo falls behind the play.

That lack of sudden athleticism was on display again just a couple possessions later, when Moody tried to jump the passing lane for a steal that would’ve been easy for Wiggins or Kuminga.

Moses Moody has been exposed on D since getting first burn midway through 2Q. Lack of short-area burst, lateral quickness really hurting him. Goes for what should be easy steal here, but just doesn't have speed to get to looping cross-court pass. Another corner 3 for Indy. pic.twitter.com/3vUn0ATcio — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) December 15, 2022

It’s not only Moody’s average athletic tools that sometimes make him a minus defender.

Just before whiffing on that looping cross-court pass in part because he was a step too deep in help defense, Moody was whistled for defensive three seconds—it was more like five—while offering back-line support to Anthony Lamb on the right wing.

Moody was Golden State’s first sub in the second half, one of two major changes to the rotation Kerr made after intermission. Kuminga started the third quarter for Looney, too.

Moody showed off his canny cutting ability with an assisted layup, then drained a quick-release corner three on which he was fouled, completing a four-point play. He attacked a close-out for side-step pull-up two, as well. No one’s doubting he can help the Warriors on offense. The question is if what Moody provides Golden State on that end is more valuable than what Anthony Lamb and even JaMychal Green do defensively.

No matter Moody’s defensive labors against Indiana, the answer seems obvious. The Warriors’ ceiling is definitely higher if Moody takes Lamb’s minutes, carving out enough of a role to also cut into Green’s playing time. Kerr should’ve had that dynamic in mind since the season tipped off, letting the 20-year-old play through defensive mistakes, some of which can only be corrected with time and experience.

Don’t get it twisted, though. Moody, at least for now, isn’t some panacea for Golden State’s bench. He has strengths and weaknesses just like every other young non-star player in the league. Here’s hoping he’s given a real chance to improve going forward, at least playing in front of Lamb and Ty Jerome to give the Warriors another real offensive threat—and room to grow as the season wears on.