The injury bug just won't leave the Green Bay Packers alone, and this time, it has taken a bite out of their defensive front. In a crucial Week 17 Saturday night showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field, the Packers suffered a significant blow when defensive tackle Jordon Riley was carted off the field.

The scene was grim as the cart came out for the second-year lineman, who appeared unable to put weight on his leg. Shortly after leaving the field, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the worst fears: Riley suffered an Achilles injury, almost certainly ending his 2025 campaign.

The injury occurred during the first half as the Packers' defense tried to stifle a physical Ravens rushing attack led by Derrick Henry. WFRV reporter Cameron Ezeir noted on X that Riley had been a “major factor” in the team's previous game against the Bears, making this loss sting even more for a unit already fighting attrition.

To make matters worse, the cart made two trips in the first half. Safety and special teams ace Zayne Anderson was also carted to the locker room with an ankle injury sustained during a kickoff coverage play, leaving Green Bay's depth chart stretched dangerously thin.

Losing Riley is a tough break for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s group. With the playoffs looming and the NFC North race tight, the Packers need everybody they can get to clog the middle. Now, they’ll have to dig even deeper into the rotation to fill the void left by No. 96.