Derrick Henry achieved an incredible milestone in NFL history during the Baltimore Ravens' matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

Henry is going through the 10th season of his remarkable NFL career as a running back, his second with the Ravens. He continues to stand out as one of the best players at his position, despite being at age 31 turning 32 in January.

His elite ability at racking up rushing yards while staying healthy on the field firmly put him in the NFL's all-time list. Going into Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season, he has a total of 12,676 yards on the ground throughout his career and counting. He sat at 11th place, just outside the top 10 of the list.

Henry needed 63 yards to tie Tony Dorsett's total of 12,739 yards and 64 to pass him. Safe to say that the veteran running back surpassed him with one half against the Packers, per reporter Jeff Zrebiec. Henry racked up 21 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns, torching Green Bay's run defense throughout the first 30 minutes of regulation.

“Derrick Henry has now surpassed Tony Dorsett to move into 10th place on the NFL's all-time rushing list,” Zrebiec wrote.

How Derrick Henry, Ravens played 1st half against Packers

Derrick Henry continues to make NFL history as one of the best running backs of all time. On top of that, he is helping the Ravens stay alive in the playoff mix as they have a 27-14 halftime lead over the Packers.

Henry provided all three of Baltimore's touchdowns throughout the first half, causing a lot of trouble for Green Bay. Even as the Ravens are without star quarterback Lamar Jackson due to injury, they have played well on both sides of the ball to have a solid edge over the Packers.

Tyler Huntley has been efficient with his passing while allowing Henry to dominate Green Bay on the ground. He has completed 12 passes out of 15 attempts for 83 yards while making four rushes for 46 yards.

Isaiah Likely leads the receiving unit with three catches for 27 yards. Mark Andrews came next with three receptions for 23 yards, while Zay Flowers caught two passes for 14 yards.

Following their matchup against the Packers, the Ravens will gear up for their regular-season finale. They remain on the road as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a potential division showdown on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.