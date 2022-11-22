You’ll get a lot of keys from the DMZ. Here is our Warzone 2.0 guide on where to use DMZ keys, complete with pictures of maps and locations.
But first, a primer.
What are DMZ Keys?
There are a bunch of multi-use keys you can loot while in the DMZ. These keys can be used up to four times (brand-new) or less (used), but would always open the same locations on the map and would likely give players a nice stash to loot. However, most of these keys will require some challenge to obtain, and the locations that these keys unlock would almost always be guarded. So, precautions should be taken by operators in attempting to unlock these doors. Successfully looting these places, though, will more than likely upgrade your gear and set you off for your next DMZ run.
DMZ Keys don’t expire, so you can take them with you when you exfil and still be able to use them on a subsequent run. However, just like Contraband weapons, you will lose any keys you have with you when you die in the DMZ. These keys are different from Stronghold Keys, which you can use to open any Stronghold in Al Mazrah.
Where to get DMZ Keys?
You can randomly loot DMZ Keys as drops for some enemies, or find them lying around inside lockers and drawers. However, finding them this way isn’t productive. If you’re hunting for DMZ Keys in Warzone 2.0, there are two ways to ensure you’re taking a key with you afterward.
Method 1: Completing an HVT Contract
- Accept an HVT (High-Value Target) Contract by going to a location marked on the map with a green pentagon and target scope.
- Your map will be marked with a location where you can find the HVT. However, their exact location won’t be revealed, so you’ll have to find the HVT within the vicinity of the mark.
- Once you eliminate the HVT, you will receive your cash reward for completing the contract.
- As an added bonus, the HVT will always drop a key.
Method 2: Looting the Post Office
- Purchase a Post Office Key (Costing $30,000 in Buy Stations and are available at random).
- Find the Post Office.
- Enter the Post Office and loot the mailboxes, which have a high chance of containing DMZ Keys.
DMZ Key Locations: Where to use DMZ Keys in Warzone 2.0?
While the DMZ Keys are found randomly or through contracts, the locations you could open with the keys are fixed on the map and do not move. Hence, you can reliably go to the same location for reliable good loot as long as you bring a key with you. Here are the locations where you can use the DMZ Keys in Warzone 2.0, by region, including what rewards you could gain from these locations:
North West Sector
Ksuhaaka Warehouse Key: Sal’d Mall Security Room Key, 1x Random Weapon, $3,500 Cash
Taraq River Supply Shack Key: 1x Random Weapon, 2x $5,000 Cash, 2x $1,200 Cash
North East Sector
Editorial Department Key: Counter UAV Killstreak, 2x Random Weapons, 2x Hard Drive, $5,000 Cash
Yum Yum Burger Back Room Key: 3x Random Weapons, 1x Killstreak, Origami Horse, 2x $3,500 Cash, 2 Plate Armor Vest
Mawizeh Cell Shop Key: 1x Random Weapon, Gold Bar, $1,200 Cash, $800 Cash, Cluster Mine Killstreak
Ahmed Grocery Store Office Key: 2x Random Weapon, 1x Random Equipment, $5,000 Cash, $2,000 Cash, $1,200 Cash
Far South Eastern Storage Closet Key: Mountaintop Spotter Shack Key, 2x $1,200 Cash, 1x Random Weapon
West Sector
Sa’ld Top Floor Apartment Key: Lockwood 300, UAV Killstreak, Large Backpack, Origami Horse, $3,500 Cash
South West Sector
Power Substation Toolbox Key: Old Lighthouse Citadel Room Key, Encrypted Hard Drive, $5,000 Cash
Disclaimer: This guide is not yet exhaustive and will be updated. It’s unclear how many Keys there are in total, and there might still be some keys that have not yet been found or locations whose keys have not yet been established. We’ll update this article every update to see if there are new locations to include or new keys to collect.
