Published November 22, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 4 min read

You’ll get a lot of keys from the DMZ. Here is our Warzone 2.0 guide on where to use DMZ keys, complete with pictures of maps and locations.

But first, a primer.

What are DMZ Keys?

There are a bunch of multi-use keys you can loot while in the DMZ. These keys can be used up to four times (brand-new) or less (used), but would always open the same locations on the map and would likely give players a nice stash to loot. However, most of these keys will require some challenge to obtain, and the locations that these keys unlock would almost always be guarded. So, precautions should be taken by operators in attempting to unlock these doors. Successfully looting these places, though, will more than likely upgrade your gear and set you off for your next DMZ run.

DMZ Keys don’t expire, so you can take them with you when you exfil and still be able to use them on a subsequent run. However, just like Contraband weapons, you will lose any keys you have with you when you die in the DMZ. These keys are different from Stronghold Keys, which you can use to open any Stronghold in Al Mazrah.

Where to get DMZ Keys?

You can randomly loot DMZ Keys as drops for some enemies, or find them lying around inside lockers and drawers. However, finding them this way isn’t productive. If you’re hunting for DMZ Keys in Warzone 2.0, there are two ways to ensure you’re taking a key with you afterward.

Method 1: Completing an HVT Contract

Accept an HVT (High-Value Target) Contract by going to a location marked on the map with a green pentagon and target scope. Your map will be marked with a location where you can find the HVT. However, their exact location won’t be revealed, so you’ll have to find the HVT within the vicinity of the mark. Once you eliminate the HVT, you will receive your cash reward for completing the contract. As an added bonus, the HVT will always drop a key.

Method 2: Looting the Post Office

Purchase a Post Office Key (Costing $30,000 in Buy Stations and are available at random). Find the Post Office. Enter the Post Office and loot the mailboxes, which have a high chance of containing DMZ Keys.

DMZ Key Locations: Where to use DMZ Keys in Warzone 2.0?

While the DMZ Keys are found randomly or through contracts, the locations you could open with the keys are fixed on the map and do not move. Hence, you can reliably go to the same location for reliable good loot as long as you bring a key with you. Here are the locations where you can use the DMZ Keys in Warzone 2.0, by region, including what rewards you could gain from these locations:

North West Sector

Ksuhaaka Warehouse Key: Sal’d Mall Security Room Key, 1x Random Weapon, $3,500 Cash

Taraq River Supply Shack Key: 1x Random Weapon, 2x $5,000 Cash, 2x $1,200 Cash

North East Sector

Editorial Department Key: Counter UAV Killstreak, 2x Random Weapons, 2x Hard Drive, $5,000 Cash

Yum Yum Burger Back Room Key: 3x Random Weapons, 1x Killstreak, Origami Horse, 2x $3,500 Cash, 2 Plate Armor Vest

Mawizeh Cell Shop Key: 1x Random Weapon, Gold Bar, $1,200 Cash, $800 Cash, Cluster Mine Killstreak

Ahmed Grocery Store Office Key: 2x Random Weapon, 1x Random Equipment, $5,000 Cash, $2,000 Cash, $1,200 Cash

Far South Eastern Storage Closet Key: Mountaintop Spotter Shack Key, 2x $1,200 Cash, 1x Random Weapon

West Sector

Sa’ld Top Floor Apartment Key: Lockwood 300, UAV Killstreak, Large Backpack, Origami Horse, $3,500 Cash

South West Sector

Power Substation Toolbox Key: Old Lighthouse Citadel Room Key, Encrypted Hard Drive, $5,000 Cash

Disclaimer: This guide is not yet exhaustive and will be updated. It’s unclear how many Keys there are in total, and there might still be some keys that have not yet been found or locations whose keys have not yet been established. We’ll update this article every update to see if there are new locations to include or new keys to collect.

