Warzone 2.0 Updates: What to expect so far

In a previous article, we quickly tackled some of the changes and new features that Warzone 2.0 will be getting. Now, in this article, we’ll be taking a more in-depth look about the Warzone 2.0 update and what we can expect from it.

New map: Al Mazrah

With the Warzone 2.0 update comes the “biggest Call of Duty: Warzone map ever”, Al Mazrah. While there is no exact measurement as to just how big the map is, it is definitely bigger than any maps Warzon has had in the past. This map is not just the work of a single studio, but a collaborative effort across multiple. During the development process, an emphasis was placed on players being able to explore the map, discovering the secrets within. Other than Warzone 2.0, this map plays a huge role in the Modern Warfare 2 universe. Players will be able to experience Al Mazrah not just in Warzone, but also in spec-ops missions, squad battles, Ground War, and more.

There are currently 18 Points-Of-Interest scattered throughout Al Mazrah. These areas are:

Oasis

Taraq Village

Rohan Oil

Quarry (Al Safwa Quarry)

Al Mazrah City

Hydroelectric (Zarqwa Hydroelectric)

Marshlands (Mawizeh Marshlands)

Caves (Sattiq Caves)

Observatory (Zaya Observatory)

Al Sharim Pass

Ahkdar Village

Sa’id City

Port (Hafid Port)

Sawah Village

Cemetery (El Samman Cemetery)

Sariff Bay

Al Bagra Fortress

Airport (Al Malik Airport)

While some of these areas are new and ripe for exploration, some of these areas just might give players a sense of deja vu. Who knows? Maybe you can find that one location you camped in back in Modern Warfare 2.

Aquatic Combat

Back in Warzone, touching water any form of water was enough to kill you, like in this clip. Now, in combination with ground and aerial combat, aquatic is now accessible. Players who jump in the water will no longer instantly die like in older games. Instead they will be able to swim up and down bodies of water. Players can even dive underwater to set-up ambushes if they want to. This ability to swim changes up how players should play, as water is no longer out of bounds. New strategies are definitely going to be created to take advantage of water combat.

New Vehicle System

Along with the introduction of aqutic combat comes the introduction of various vehicles. Various land, air, and sea vehicles are being introduced int Warzone 2 for players to use. Examples are Tactical Vehicles for ground combat, Heavy Choppers for aerial fights, and Armored Patrol Boats for aquatic fights. Because of this wide variety of vehicles, players can now easily change up their playstyle on the fly.

However, it doesn’t end with just the introduction of new vehicles. New mechanics were introduced to the vehicle system as a whole. For example, doors, tires, and windows are now destructable. This increases the ways that players can fight against those in vehicles. Additionaly, a fuel system now exists. This forces players to hunt down gasoline to fuel their vehicles if they want to keep using them. This allows for situations where teams can camp inside of gas stations to prey on those looking for fuel.

Shop System

Another new update comes in the form of the shop expansion and update. This update aims to streamline the purchases players make during the match. For example, instead of buying the box that allows players to switch loadouts, they can instead buy the loadouts directly. These loadouts, or custom weapons, come from the Gunsmith feature. Old features such Squadmate Buy Back and gear purchasing is still in the game. Some equipment for purchase, however, disappear from the shop after purchase, so players will have to plan properly.

Circle Collapse Update

Instead of just having the circle converge on one spot throughout the game, there are now variations that could happen. For example, one variation has the map spawning multiple safe zones at the same time. This is caused by weather anomalies during the game. Although multiple safe zones exist, they will still eventually merge into one single safe zone. These changes aim to make each match different from the last. It’s also hinted that this is not the only variation to the circle that players can experience. We can only wait to find out what else is new.

Gulag Update

The Gulag is an important part of the Warzone experience, as it gives players a second chance at fighting. However, the Gulag now has new ways for players to fight. Before, players were given a random loadout to fight their enemies with. Now, players spawn in without any equipment, and must loot to find weapons. After looting, they then defeat their enemies, which allows them to return to the the battlefield with their looted weapons. However, Gulag fights now have some variety. For example, some of the fights are now 2v2 battles, forcing you to team up with a random player who is also looking for a chance to return.

Other than, player might also haave to fight an AI combatant, known only as The Jailer. The Jailer has a set of keys on him, which players have to get to escape. To do so, they must avoid detection and loot weapons before finally confronting the Jailer for his keys. Should the player suceed in killing him, they can return to the battlefield. If not, well, better luck next time.

AI Combatants

The Jailer is not the only AI combatant in the game. Scattered throughout the map are strongholds: Fortified locations that contain amazing loot, as well as an item that lets you purchase your Gunsmith weapon for free. However, these Strongholds also contain a large amount of AI combatants, making the fight to take the Stronghold over difficult to say the least. The combatants are also able to change their tactics depending on how you confront them. Not only that, your gunshots will definitely attract other players to your location, especially those looking for a quick kill. Players who want to conquer a stronghold must be ready for the fight ahead.

AI Combatants, however, can also be located in places other than Strongholds. These combatants are scattered randomly in the map, protecting their own areas. Players can confront them for loot, or just ignore to focus more on taking other players down. The AI Combatants will not chase players down until the ends of the Earth, to rest assured that they will not actively try to prevent you from winning.

The DMZ

The final new feature that will be coming to Warzone 2.0 update is the “extraction mode” that was teased as early as May. This extraction mode, known as DMZ, is all about going in, looting, and getting out. Players who play the DMZ mode will experience a game similar to Escape from Tarkov. Players enter the map as usual and loot as usual. However, the main goal of the game is no longer to hunt down other players. Instead, they must find the extraction zones and get out with the weapons they looted. These weapons are then stored in your Warzone 2.0 inventory, allowing it use in your Warzone matches. Other features, such as challenges, bounties, and more are still under wraps. Interested players will have to wait until Warzone 2.0’s official release to learn about this game mode.

That is all that we have so far for the Warzone 2 updates. Players who are interested in playing Warzone 2.0 will have to wait uintil the official release on November 16, 2022. While waiting, players can try out the beta ongoing right now for Modern Warfare II. Since Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 have very similar gameplays, it might help in warming you up for the official launch.

