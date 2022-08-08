Warzone 2 details will be coming soon at big Call of Duty event

The new Call of Duty Warzone 2 coming alongside Modern Warfare 2 will be completely presented in about a month and a week from now.

We’ve known for a while now that a new Warzone is coming this year, but now we’re finally getting actual announcements from Activision Blizzard about Warzone 2. These announcements, though exciting, aren’t coming right away, however, and we’ll have to wait for another month before it happens.

Activision Blizzard released a blog post on Sunday detailing what to expect in the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event. Happening on September 15, Thursday, the event will let us know about the new games Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, two very exciting entries for Call of Duty that are definitely more worth their salt than the abysmal outing from last year.

Apart from details about the Warzone follow-up, more details will also be shared during the event on the mobile version of Warzone, which is called Proejct Aurora.

The announcement came at the tail of the Call of Duty: League 2022 Season Championship, where the Los Angeles Thieves defeated Atlanta FaZe in a 3-1 bout, crowning Kenneth “Kenny” Williams as the Finals MVP. Hence, Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer reveal will also be a focus of the Call of Duty: Next event.

After the Call of Duty: Next event, players will also get to sample Modern Warfare 2 with a series of Beta test sessions. As expected, the Beta test sessions will be available first on PlayStation, with access to the game through Xbox and PC coming in later weeks. See the schedule below:

Pre-Order now for early access to the #MWII Open BETA! The #MWII @Playstation Early Access Beta starts September 16, with Early and Open access Betas to follow on all platforms. https://t.co/cLMlBb41mV pic.twitter.com/2GZ0laKE9C — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 7, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Early Access Schedule

The Open Beta Early Access will be made available to those who pre-order the game. Early Access happens on the following dates:

September 16-17 – Early Access | PlayStation

September 18-20 – Open Beta | PlayStation

September 22-23 – Early Access | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

September 24-26 – Open Beta | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

Getting two days of lead time wouldn’t make the game a must-pre-order for me, so I’ll be among those who will be waiting for the Open Beta dates to sample the new Modern Warfare 2. With the really great remake Modern Warfare, we’re really looking forward to this sequel game to Call of Duty’s most compelling sub-franchise.