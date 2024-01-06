Bucks star Damian Lillard gifted the Washington Huskies football team a pair of his signature sneakers each .

It's about that time, ladies and gentlemen. On Monday, the Washington Huskies will be facing the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoffs. After a long and successful season, the Huskies are looking to finish the 2023 season with a bang against arguably the best team in the nation right now. Before their game, though, Washington got an awesome gift from a surprise star.

Ahead of their College Football Final, the Washington team received a massive gift from Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard. Lillard gifted the entire team a pair of his signature sneakers. That's an awesome gesture from Lillard, as the team prepares for what is probably the biggest match of their lives so far.

Damian Lillard hooked up Washington’s entire football team with his signature shoes ahead of Monday’s National Championship game 🔥 (via @UW_Football)pic.twitter.com/ekzi7kLRo3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2024

Washington has been one of the best football teams in the nation this season. Naturally, all of the talk surrounding the Huskies has been around their star quarterback. Michael Penix Jr is one of the best quarterbacks in the country today, with him being projected as a top pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Penix Jr and co will be facing their toughest battle this season against the Michigan Wolverines. Washington's calling card this season has been their offense, which is one of the best units in the league. However, Washington's offensive line will be tested against Michigan's ferocious pass-rush. Penix hasn't really fared well under pressure, and it will be interesting to see how Washington adjusts to the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff final.

As for Damian Lillard, his Bucks are dong pretty well in the NBA. After a rough start to the year, Milwaukee finds itself in familiar territory: near the top of the Eastern Conference. We'll see if the team can continue their journey to the top of the NBA.