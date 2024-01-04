A National Champion will be crowned as we continue our College Football odds series with a Washington-Michigan prediction and pick

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is the site where a National Champion will be crowned as Washington faces Michigan. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a 2024 National Championship Washington-Michigan prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The College Football playoffs began in the 2014 season, with the first National Title game being played in Arlington, Texas. Ohio State won the first CFP Finals over Oregon. Now, two rivals of those two finalists face, as Michigan and Washington meet. It will be the first finals for both of them, as both of them have lost previous semi-final appearances. It is also the first time since the 2014 final that an SEC team will not be present in the title game. Washington looks to be named National Champion for the first time since 1991. Meanwhile, Michigan is looking for their first title since 1997.

Washington enters the game 14-0 and off a win in the semi-finals over Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Washington scored first in the game, but it was back and forth the entire first half, being tied at halftime. Washinton scored on the opening drive of the second half, capping it off with a 19-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr. After Texas fumbled on their first play from scrimmage on the next drive, Washington managed a field goal. Washington would add another field goal to make it a 13-point game after that. Texas would make it a one-score game, but Washington would hold on to win 37-31.

Meanwhile, Michigan enters at 14-0 as well and is coming off their closest game of the year as they defeated Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Alabama opened the scoring, with a Jase McClellan 34-yard touchdown run. Michigan responded as Blake Corum scored his first of the game to make it 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. Michigan would score again on a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Morris from J.J. McCarthy, but missed the PAT, leading to Alabama making it a three-point game before the half.

In the second half, the two teams remained locked until the fourth quarter. There, Alabama scored on Jase McClellan's second of the day and then took a touchdown lead on a field goal. Michigan then drove the field, going 75 yards in 3:07 to tie the game. This would lead to overtime. Michigan scored on the second play of overtime as Blake Corum scored his second of the day, this time on a 17-yard run. Then, on fourth and goal at the three-yard line, Jalen Milroe ran the ball and was stopped for a one-yard game, giving Michigan the win.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 National Championship Odds: Washington-Michigan Odds

Washington: +4.5 (-112)

Michigan: -4.5 (-108)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs. Michigan

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread

Washington was the ninth-ranked offense in terms of points per game this year while sitting tenth in yards per game. They were 100th in rushing yards but ranked first in the nation in passing yards per game. Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr. led the way this year. On the year, he has passed for 4,652 yards and 25 touchdowns, with just nine interceptions. In the game with Texas, he was nearly perfect. He passed for 420 yards with two touchdowns, while not having a turnover-worthy pass. Meanwhile, he has six big-time throws according to PFF.

In the running game, Dillon Johnson leads the way. He has run for 1,156 yards this year, with 16 scores, and just two fumbles. He was injured in the game with Texas but is still expected to play in this game. That will be big for Washington. While he ran for just 49 yards on 21 carries, he did score twice and was a consistent presence out of the backfield.

The threat of a run also opens things up for Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillian in the receiving game. Odunze comes into the game with 1,553 yards on the year. He was once again great against Texas. Last week, he brought in all six of his targets for 125 yards. Meanwhile, Polk has 1,122 yards this year, while he also brought in all of his targets last week. He brought in all five targets for 122 yards and a score. McMillan missed time this year but still had 520 yards this year and four touchdowns. Last week, he brought in five of six targets for 58 yards and a score.

On defense, Washington sits 49th in points against per game this year, while also sitting 88th in yards against. They were 41st against the rush this year while sitting 121st against the pass in terms of yards per game. Bralen Trice will be very important in this game. He had eight sacks this year, with two in the game with Texas, but he also has to be solid in run support. He had 27 stops for offensive failures in the running game this year, including four last week with a forced fumble.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Michigan comes in ranked 12th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 70th in yards per game. They were 60th in rushing yards and 71st in passing yards. J.J. McCarthy leads the way for Michigan. He has 2,851 yards on the year with 22 touchdowns. He was amazing against Alabama, coming away with 221 yards passing and three passing touchdowns in the game. Further, he did not throw an interception and had just one turnover-worthy pass.

The focus of the Washington defense will be Blake Corum. Corum comes into the game with 1,111 yards on the year with 25 rushing touchdowns. He is coming off a heroic performance. HE ran for 83 yards on 19 attempts against Alabama, scoring once on the ground, but also fumbling once. Meanwhile, he also had two receptions for 25 yards with a touchdown in the game.

The Alabama defense focused on the tight ends in the receiving game against Michigan. Colston Loveland had 585 yards this year with four scores. He was held to just 12 yards and two receptions against Alabama. Meanwhile, AJ Barner, who had 249 yards this year, did not have a reception on three targets against Alabama. Still, Michigan was able to get the ball to their top receiver. Roman Wilson has 735 yards this year and 12 scores, with 73 yards and a touchdown against Alabama.

The Michigan defense was one of the best in the nation this year, ranking first in yards against and points against this year. Getting to the quarterback will be a key in this game, and the job of Josaiah Stewart. He has six sacks on the year, while also having six quarterback hits and 27 total pressures.

Final Washinton-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Michigan has done a good job getting to the quarterback all year. They consistently put pressure on the quarterback, which helps in the pass defense. Still, they have not played a team at the level of Washington this year. They handled Ohio State's receivers well, but this is different with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. At the same time, Washington has not faced the level of defense of Michigan. They were able to run through Texas, but this will be different. Michigan has controlled games all year, whereas Washington has pulled off close wins every time. This will be another close one, but Michigan gets the win, while Washington covers the 4.5 points.

Final Washington-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Washington +4.5 (-112)