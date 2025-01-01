Year one of the Jedd Fisch era in Washington ends in abject frustration, as a failed two-point conversion halted the Huskies' furious comeback and resulted in a 35-34 loss to Louisville in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Washington football nearly erased a 35-21 deficit late in the game, with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. linking up with wide receiver Giles Jackson for two touchdowns. The last score, which saw the team play eight downs within the five-yard line, came with only nine seconds left in regulation. Fans braced themselves for overtime.

The fourth-quarter flurry was for naught, though, as Fisch decided to finish things right then and there by going for the two-point conversion. Williams threw the ball toward the right corner of the end zone, a similar play to the one that just delivered a TD, but the pass was broken up. The Huskies end 2024 with a losing 6-7 campaign and a harsh reminder that there is much work to be done.

Many college football fans are struggling to wrap their heads around the last couple minutes of play, specifically the ill-fated two-point try.

Fans in dismay after Washington-Louisville ending

“There was literally no reason for Washington to go for the 2 point conversion!!” @Keim_IsRare posted on X. “Took Washington 8 plays to score while being 5 yards away,” @marco_polo14 said. “Why did they think they could get the 2 point conversion.” Once the confusion wore off, the lamenting begun. “Washington fights all the way back to lose on a 2 point conversion,” @SpenceBets42 stated. “I hate it here.”

Despite the squad's late struggles in the red-zone, head coach Jedd Fisch clearly deemed Louisville's defense vulnerable enough to surrender one more back-breaking play. The Cardinals held steady when it mattered most, however, and will leave El Paso, Texas as the 2024 Sun Bowl champions. Conversely, Washington football heads into 2025 with a sour taste in their mouth.

A pivotal offseason awaits this program. A rough year was always a possibility given the amount of change facing the Huskies (new HC and new conference), but there were missed opportunities galore this season. Fisch and the returning members of the team must use this disheartening conclusion as a fuel source moving forward.

In the meanwhile, it is probably a good idea for them to stay off social media.