Washington football head coach Jedd Fisch just finished up his first regular season as the head coach of the Huskies, and it is already time to start focusing on next year as the transfer portal is open. Washington still has one more game this season as they will take on Louisville in the Sun Bowl, but they have to balance that preparation with their work in the transfer portal. It is one of the most important aspects of college football in this new era.

Last season, the Washington football team went all the way to the national championship game before losing to Michigan. The Huskies lost a ton of talent from that team and they also lost their head coach. Jedd Fisch took over for Kalen DeBoer, and Washington took a big step back this year.

It was clear that Washington wasn’t going to be nearly as good as they were in 2023, but it was a bigger step back than some thought it would be. The Huskies won just six games this season. Jedd Fisch gets a pass as this was his first year and he didn’t get left with a lot, but next year has to be better.

If Fisch and Washington want to get back to being a playoff team in 2025, they need to get better during the offseason. That is what the transfer portal is for. Here are a few guys that the Huskies should be looking at:

Wendell Moe, IOL, Arizona

One position that the Washington football team will be looking to address during the offseason is their offensive line. When the Huskies went to the national championship last year, they had one of the best offensive lines in college football. In fact, they won the Joe Moore Award for the best o-line in the country. Washington wants to get back to that, and one target that they have is Arizona transfer Wendell Moe. Moe is predicted to go to Tennessee, but nothing is set in stone yet.

Dason McCullough, LB, Oklahoma

Another position group that Washington is looking to hit hard is the linebacker position. The Huskies will be losing some LB talent this offseason, and one player that they should take a look at is Oklahoma transfer Dason McCullough. McCullough is in the transfer portal and looking for his third school as he started his career at Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma. He was an immediate impact player as a freshman with the Hoosiers, and he can do the same at Washington.

Kam Dewberry, IOL, Texas A&M

The offensive line is crucial, so we’re going to go with another player at that position for our third spot on this list. Kam Dewberry is transferring from Texas A&M, and he is one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal. Dewberry is a guy that can come in and make an immediate impact at a position of need for the Huskies, and that’s exactly what they need on the o-line.

The Washington football team is going to be an interesting team to watch next year, and it will be a crucial season for Jedd Fisch. Can the Huskies get back to the College Football Playoff? The transfer portal can help.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that didn’t qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games to play. The transfer portal opened up on December 9th, so it creates some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we have already seen players this year on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it will stay open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal will open again in the spring.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be back open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school.

The transfer portal is a crucial part of the offseason, and we will be hearing a lot about it from now until the end of the spring.