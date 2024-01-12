Kalen DeBoer is set to leave Washington to replace Nick Saban at Alabama.

What a brutal week it is to be a Washington football fan. Before it even really began, the Kalen DeBoer era is over as the Huskies head coach is leaving the program to take over the reins for Alabama football.

DeBoer's departure comes four days after Washington lost in the College Football Playoff title game to Michigan, ending an undefeated season and the program's 21-game winning streak. On top of that, several key players are leaving, including quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr.

Reports confirmed Friday afternoon that DeBoer is leaving Washington for Alabama to succeed Nick Saban, who announced his retirement on Wednesday. DeBoer is expected to inform the Huskies players Friday night.

Washington football fans are left in disarray as one of their best seasons ever has been quickly shadowed by the loss of several key components to the program.

yeah i think i need a break from sports for a bit lol https://t.co/XuKpOnND2i — brent says Go Huskies 🟣🟡 (@realbrentreed) January 12, 2024

Pray for the City of Seattle. They just lost Pete Carroll and now they’re losing DeBoer. https://t.co/gJasIGex6j — Bruce (@THurt512) January 12, 2024

Just a brutal week for Washington fans. First, the game. Then, the whole offense departs. And now, the coach. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 12, 2024

DeBoer led a fantastic turnaround for Washington after its 4-8 season in 2021. He took over and dominated the last two years, leading the Huskies to a 25-3 record and two bowl wins in that span.

Washington was unable to close out the undefeated season but did win a school-record 14 games in 2023. The Huskies were within seven points in the fourth quarter but allowed Michigan to pull away late as a battered and bruised Washington team limped off the field in the final game of the college football season.

Little did Washington know it would be the last game Kalen DeBoer coached the program. Now the Huskies are in search of a new head coach as the school transitions to the Big Ten. It's not an ideal situation to be in but one that Washington needs to embrace or risk sinking into college football mediocrity.